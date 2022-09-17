St Pat’s power to county final after Maher injury dashes AGB hopes

Tommy Kelly with Stephen and Tiernan Duffy after St Pat's defeated AGB to book their place in the 2022 SFC final.

St Patrick’s 1-15

AGB 2-8

A strong showing in the second half against AGB saw St Patrick’s secure their place in the Boom & Platform Hire Senior football championship final for 2022 where they will face the winners of Baltinglass and An Tóchar for the coveted prize of the Miley Cup.

A combination of the loss of Andy Maher to injury for Anthony Masterson’s men just before the break, a Tommy Kelly converted penalty six minutes into the second half and a quality attack that AGB had few answers to in the last quarter could be looked on as the main reasons for the 1-15 to 2-8 victory with a late Cal Kelly goal for the vanquished leaving a slight air of tension until Anthony Nolan’s final whistle.

A tight and tense first half saw AGB leading 1-6 to 0-8 with a Sean Hurley penalty after 19 rocking Robbie Leahy’s side who had lost John Crowe to a black card 10 minutes in.

The battle we had all hoped to see unfolded as Ciaran Hyland picked up Tommy Kelly and the AGB veteran certainly had the measure of the Pat’s sharpshooter in the opening half as somewhat slow supply led to frustration on the attacker’s behalf, earning him a yellow card from referee Anto Nolan at one stage.

Dual player Paul O’Brien didn’t start, with Fionn Luddy replacing him while Tom Maher picked up Ciaran McGettigan and Karl Kirwan started life on Bryan Doyle. As expected, Jack Hamilton locked horns with Paudge McWalter and we were set for a battle royale.

Chris O’Brien started very brightly and had a fine point on the board from a free after four following a foul on Cathal Kelleher.

At the other end, Conor O’Brien was fouled by Darragh Fitzgerald and the classy Bryan Doyle swiped over off his trusty left boot, 0-1 to 0-1, five gone.

Ciaran Hyland had won the first 50-50 between himself and Kelly early doors but overcarrying on the part of the former Wicklow defender allowed Kelly a chance from a free and Pat’s had the lead for the first time with nine gone.

Doubts over Mervyn Travers restarts seemed dreadfully unfounded as he picked out his comrades with three short ones on the trot and one of those led to an attack that ended with John Crowe fouling Andy Maher and Anto Nolan produced the black card for the midfielder. The question was, could AGB make hay while the sun shone?

Sean Hurley curled over the free, but Simon Bouchier finished a superb team score for Pats a silky build-up involving at least six players after 12 minutes while Chris O’Brien replied immediately at the other end to level at 0-3 apiece in what was a very entertaining game of football.

A long, barreling run from Dean Healy who would put in a massive shift in the middle of the field ended with what looked like a lost opportunity, but the ball ended up with Conor O’Brien and St Pat’s regained the lead.

Savage work from Tom Maher broke up two Pat’s attacks in succession and when Dean Healy fouled Chris O’Brien inside the square, Sean Hurley dispatched the penalty ruthlessly beyond Shane Doyle with 19 on the clock to make it 1-3 to 0-4.

The mighty Matthew Traynor was on defensive duties again but freed somewhat from the edge of the square and he rampaged up the field to get on the end of a move involving Paddy O’Keane and Dean Healy to claw one back for Robbie Leahy’s side just before John Crowe returned meaning they had coughed up 1-2 in his absence but also score 0-2 of their own.

Cathal Kelleher should have goaled with 20 on the clock having been released by Darragh Fitzgerald but Sean Hurley added a point moments after to leave it 1-4 to 0-5.

Bryan Doyle proved reassuringly accurate from the frees but Chris O’Brien swung over from a mark as AGB looked to be in a very strong position to book their place in the decider given that they would have the breeze in the second half.

AGB registered a wide while Pat’s dropped one short to Travers before John Crowe left one between the teams with a fine effort after 28.

A trundling run from Dean Healy ended with a wide and slightly feeble calls for a penalty while Tommy Kelly was now drifting out the field in an attempt to get away from the attentions of Ciaran Hyland.

And then disaster struck for AGB. The man who was so at home charging into the Pat’s territory with storming runs, Andy Maher, was forced off through injury. Of all the players a team could ill afford to lose, Maher was the main one for AGB.

Chris O’Brien won and scored his own free, but Bryan Doyle struck back to leave it 1-6 to 0-8 at the break in favour of Masterson’s men.

The difference in the second half was palpable. AGB never returned to the same level of confidence or leadership in that second half and a Tommy Kelly point (free) and that sweetly struck penalty transformed not only the scoreboard but the landscape of the entire encounter with only six gone in the second half.

AGB also lost Mervyn Travers to a black card ahead of the penalty and he was replaced by Ben Fennell with Peter Hempenstall making way for the sub goalkeeper. That move required Cal Kelly to be introduced to remove Fennell once Travers had served his 10-minute spell in the bin.

The AGB attack lacked any real sharpness in that second half with Wayne Doyle, Paddy O’Keane and company looking relatively in control.

At the other end, Tommy Kelly, McGettigan and Bryan Doyle with the help of Dean Healy, Paudge McWalter and John Crowe were stretching the AGB defence and had opened up a 1-11 to 1-6 lead by the time Sean Hurley fired over a mark after 45 minutes.

By the time Cal Kelly lashed home past Shane Doyle in the Pat’s goal, the Dunbur men led by 1-14 to 2-7, their points bagged by Bryan Doyle, Tommy Kelly and Fionn Luddy.

Bryan Doyle pushed Pat’s five clear before Chris O’Brien brought an end to a disappointing hour for AGB with a tasty score to leave Pat’s the winners by 1-15 to 2-8.

St Patrick’s: Shane Doyle; Cian O’Brien, Matthew Traynor (0-1), Wayne Doyle; Simon Bouchier (0-1), Paddy O’Keane, Niall Donnelly; Dean Healy, Fionn Luddy; John Crowe (0-1), Paudge McWalter, Conor O’Brien (0-1); Bryan Doyle (0-5, 3f), Ciaran McGettigan (0-1), Tommy Kelly (1-4, 1 p, 4f). Subs: Paul Earls for C O’Brien (47), Stephen Duffy for C McGettigan (56)

AGB: Mervyn Travers; Karl Kirwan, Ciaran Hyland, Tom Maher; Andy Maher, Jack Hamilton, Darragh Fitzgerald; JP Hurley, Sean Crowley; Peter Hempenstall, Ciaran O’Shea, Tiernan McBride; Sean Hurley- (1-2, 1p, 1f, 1m), Chris O’Brien (0-4, 2f, 1m), Cathal Kelleher. Subs: Cian Cooney for A Maher (30, inj), B Fennell for P Hempenstall (36), Cormac O’Shea for C O’Shea (43), Cal Kelly (1-0) for B Fennell (46), Philip Healy for S Crowley (51).

Referee: Anthony Nolan (Baltinglass)