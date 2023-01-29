St Pat’s flex muscles to see off Bray Wanderers

Guillemo fires a smart pass off the outside of his left boot.

St. Patrick’s Athletic flexed their attacking muscles and racked up a heavy scoreline as Bray Wanderers ticked another box on their pre-season journey.

Eoin Doyle (2), Jake Mulraney (2), Ben McCormack and Tommy Longergan made it a very enjoyable mornings work for the Saints at the AUL Complex. Two goals inside the opening three minutes was not the ideal start for the Seagulls but Ian Ryan won’t lose any sleep over a pre-season friendly.

It was the well-travelled marksman Doyle that bagged both early goals for Tim Clancy’s outfit. With just 48 seconds on the clock, Mark Doyle was jinking in the penalty area and saw his shot come back off the foot of the post. Sam Curtis retrieved it and crossed for Eoin Doyle who took one touch before applying the finish.

Bray tried to respond. Ger Shortt was making his maiden appearance and he worked the ball to workhorse Jake Walker, who engineered a yard of space to get the shot away, but David Odumosu was equal to it at his near post.

It was 2-0 by the third minute as Eoin Doyle was played through on goal and the next step was never in doubt as he coolly converted.

Pat’s defender outmuscled Shortt on eight minutes and played a wonderful pass for Serge Atalayi. He turned his man inside out in the box, but his shot lacked conviction and Alex Moody was more than capable of dealing with it.

Chris Lyons won a free kick for Bray on the edge of the box when Noah Lewis tripped him. Conor Crowley struck it and Odumosu couldn’t catch cleanly but an offside flag ended the scramble to convert the rebound.

Crowley was stood over another free near the corner flag a few minutes later. With everyone in the box awaiting his delivery, he laid it back to Max Murphy – who laid it onto Harry Groome – and Groome’s drive had Odumosu scrambling across his goal before going wide.

Moody was back in the thick of the action when Sam Curtis found Atakayi with a cross from the right. The attacker unleashed a shot that Moody parried, and he grabbed the rebound before Mark Doyle could attack it.

Midway through the first period, the woodwork denied the visitors. Bray won back possession and Shortt danced in off the right flank, skipping by two challenges. His shot wasn’t the most powerful, but it was certainly measured, and it cruelly bounced back off the upright.

Bray continued to offer a threat and a floated ball forward saw Walker pick out Lyons with a delicious and deft first-time flick. The ex-Drogheda front man took aim and fired one from the D he failed to beat Odumosu.

Walker never stopped battling to draw breath and in the 27th minute, he chased down a defender in the area and won the ball back. He had very little room in which to operate but touched it into Shortt’s path and he screwed wide from a narrow angle.

A risky pass inside from Max Murphy was seized upon by Pat’s and – in an instant – Atakai was clean through and looking to punish. But he sent his shot wide, and Murphy was quickly told not to make the same mistake again.

A cross/shot from Shortt zipped across the face of goal and very nearly swerved in on 40 minutes.

Bray had Cole Omorehiomwan to thank for keeping it 2-0 on the stroke of half time. Mark Doyle released his namesake Eoin, and he chipped one to the back post for Anto Breslin. He caught it on the volley and beat Moody, but Omorehiomwan had read the danger and cleared off the line.

The Saints made a rapid start to the first half and the same happened in the second period.

Substitute Jake Mulraney was slipped through after Bray had lost possession and he coolly curled past Stephen McGuinness for 3-0.

Mulraney then turned provider within a minute as he showed good strength and skill inside the area before laying it on a plate for Ben McCormack.

Mulraney missed another one-on-one in the 65th minute but Pat’s would add two more to their tally before time was out.

A tasty free-kick delivery from McCormack allowed ex-Student Tommy Lonergan to neatly glace home and then on 79 minutes; Mulreany cracked home a wicked drive from 25 yards.

Mulreany would spurn two more individual battles with McGuinness – the first wide, the latter saved – but the damage had already been done.

St. Patrick’s Athletic: David Odumosu; Noah Lewis, Joe Redmond, Tom Grivosti; Sam Curtis, Vladislav Kreida, Jamie Lennon, Anto Breslin; Serge Atakayi, Eoin Doyle, Mark Doyle.

Bray Wanderers: Alex Moody; Max Murphy, Cole Omorehiomwan, Dane Massey, Len O’Sullivan; Ger Shortt, Conor Crowley, Luka Lovic, Harry Groome; Jake Walker, Chris Lyons. Subs: Zach Donohue for O’Sullivan (35); Stephen McGuinness for Moody (H/T); Jack Hudson for Massey (H/T); Guillemo for Lovic (H/T); Callum Thompson for Shortt (H/T); Leon Ajala for Groome (60); Ben Feeney for Lyons (61); Lorcan Fitzgerald for Omorehiomwan (62); Jamie Callaghan for Murphy (70); Colin Kelly for Walker (70).

Venue: Aul Complex, Clonshaugh, Dublin.