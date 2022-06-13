St Patrick’s stay on top after battle with Balto in Dunbur

Patrick Kirwan of Baltinglass chases Conor O’Brien of St Patrick’s during the SFL Division 1 clash in Dunbur Park last weekend.

St Patrick's 1-11

Baltinglass 0-13

TOMMY KELLY dragged a late penalty wide but St. Patrick’s managed to repel a late Baltinglass onslaught to remain top of Division 1 of the football league.

The Wicklow town club were very nearly punished for spurning a number of goal chances when Mark Jackson had the chance to salvage a draw in Dunbur with a last-second 45.

The goalkeeper pulled that wide, however, as Pat’s came away with a narrow, dramatic win, with the defensive efforts of the sensational Mark O’Brien, Paddy O’Keane, and their rearguard colleagues to thank.

A latter stage league meeting between two of the heavyweights of Wicklow club football made for a tantalising prospect on paper and the intensity of the action lived up to the billing and then some.

Momentum ebbed and flowed throughout, with both teams claiming offensive momentum. Neither ascertained a concrete hold for any quantified period of time. This was typified from kick-outs, with both sides finding more joy when playing it out short – both won seven from seven – compared to when they went long ­– Pat’s won six from 12 and Baltinglass won six from 13.

Those figures painted a picture of how closely fought and finely poised this encounter was.

Ultimately, the difference was that Pat’s got their goal, and Baltinglass didn’t, as Ciaran McGettigan made for a super sub who ended the game with 1-1.

Right from the off, when Tommy Kelly (free) and Paudge McWalter put Pat’s into an early to 0-2 to no score off turnovers, the important of those fine margins and how either team capitalise on the breakdown in possession was prevalent.

Baltinglass responded in kind, as Adam McHugh’s attacking mark brought them level at 0-3 apiece following preceding scores from John McGrath frees.

With the game well poised at 0-4 apiece, the first goal chance arrived, but for Ian Murphy to deny Jack Kirwan with a good reaction save.

John McGrath ended the game with 0-9 to his name, five of which were from frees, and he was the ever-reliable talisman in the inside forward line. It was through his trusty boot that Baltinglass took the lead for the first time on 21 minutes.

Two more McGrath scores kept Baltinglass at arm’s reach from St. Pat’s as the first half ticked into its dying embers. However, his talismanic scoring was replied to by Tommy Kelly.

At one end, Mark O’Brien – tremendous, gritty, and disciplined throughout – turned the ball over and instigated a breakaway. At the end of it, after Dean Healy’s goalbound effort flashed across the face of goal, Conor O’Brien was fouled by the subsequently booked Patrick Kirwan.

Up stepped Kelly, who put the ball over the bar with the free to send the sides into the break level at 0-7 apiece.

The two sides continued to trade scores for the following 15 minutes. John McGrath added two more while Mark Jackson notched a free to bring the visitors’ tally up to 0-10. At the other, however, Tommy Kelly, Paudge McWalter, and Bryan Doyle (free) did the same for Pat’s.

It was always going to take a goal to finally separate the battling foes in a meaningful way, and that arrived on 45 minutes.

Ian Murphy pinged a low, driving kick-out up the middle of the field. It landed into the arms of Bryan Doyle. He carried the ball forward before shipping it left to Conor O’Brien. Despite the ball being ever so slightly behind him, he spun on his heels and drove inside the left.

He then cut the ball back to Ciaran McGettigan. On only five minutes, McGettigan gathered the ball and lashed it beyond Jackson.

They very nearly doubled their goal tally shortly thereafter. Once again, it came from a Mark O’Brien turnover initiating a counter-attack.

It ended with Doyle cutting the ball back to Matthew Traynor off the right, but for his shot to be brilliantly saved by Mark Jackson.

McGettigan and Jackson (free) traded scores to keep Pat’s up by a goal when they were awarded a dramatic penalty. Once again, McGettigan was involved, when he was brought down following good build-up between himself, McWalter and Healy.

Tommy Kelly stepped up but could only drag the effort wide of Jackson’s right-hand post.

Given the chances that they passed up, Pat’s can count themselves lucky that their defensive unit was impenetrable, despite Baltinglass’ best efforts.

Kevin Murphy came forward to reduce the deficit to two points, followed by McGrath’s final score of the day to make it one. They laid siege on the Pat’s back line in search of the equalising point or a win-snatching goal.

They very nearly got exactly that, when some good rotation of the ball opened a space for Jason Kennedy to break through and charge down on goal. Before he could pull the trigger, Paddy O’Keane poked a hand in to dislodge the ball before putting the ball behind for a 45.

That gave Mark Jackson the chance to level the game with its last kick out on the right-hand side. Instead, however, he dragged his effort narrowly wide of the upright, as Pat’s celebrated the narrowest of wins.

St. Patrick’s: Ian Murphy; Aidan Dunne, Wayne Doyle, Mark O’Brien; Cian O’Brien, Paddy O’Keane, Niall Delahunt; Matthew Traynor, John Crowe; Paul O’Brien, Dean Healy (0-1), Conor O’Brien; Bryan Doyle (0-1f), Patrick McWalter (0-2), Tommy Kelly (0-5, 2f). Subs: Ciaran McGettigan (1-1) for P. O’Brien (40), Fionn Luddy for C. O’Brien (53).

Baltinglass: Mark Jackson (0-2f); John Murray, Arun Daly Danne, Karl Furlong; Patrick Kirwan, Kevin Murphy (0-1), Stephen Heaslip; Jack Kirwan, Sean Doody; Patrick Whelan, Jason Kennedy, Lee Furlong; Dan Kelly, John McGrath (0-9, 5f), Adam McHugh (0-1 AM). Subs: Niall O’Connor for D. Kelly (44), Robert McHugh for L. Furlong (50), Mikey English for P. Kirwan (58).

Referee: Diarmuid Haughian (Kilbride)