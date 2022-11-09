St Patrick’s put Pearse Gaels to the sword

St Patrick's 3-12

Pearse Gaels 2-7

A powerful finish saw St Patrick’s get the better of Pearse Gaels in the first round of the under-19 ‘C’ football championship at Ashford on Sunday morning last.

While the rain was holding off well the pitch was soft enough after all the rain the previous week but credit to both sides for serving up an entertaining game of football.

St Patrick’s won the toss and opted to play with the strong breeze into the road goals.

This was predicted to be a good tight game between these local teams and so it proved with a couple of minutes on the clock before the first real attack happened with Lorcan Sinnott of St Patrick’s popping over a good point.

The Gaels responded quickly but their shot was gathered by Aaron Lynch in the Pats goals and cleared up the field.

A minute later Evan O’Connor pulled off a cracking save from Pats full-forward Bill O’Brien who gathered a rebound off the upright from a long ball from wing back Ryan McConnell.

St Patrick’s doubled their score a minute later from a free by the lethal Lorcan Sinnott from 20m.

The Gaels came back again with a wide by Dara Heffernan before he got them off the mark in the eighth minute with a long-range point which the St Patrick’s sideline were sure was wide and they told the referee Ian Culbert so, but as there were no umpires at that goal the referee had no choice but to use his own judgement.

The visitors added another point through Bill O’Brien before getting the first goal of the game in the 10th minute from Lorcan Sinnott who, after receiving a great pass from Tadgh Lord, was one-on-one with the advancing O’Connor and saw his resulting shot going in off the bottom of the upright.

St Patrick’s added another two points from a free from Alex Sinnott and the other again from the boot of Lorcan Sinnott to leave it 1-5 to 0-1 at the quarter-hour mark.

With both defences getting on top it took another eight minutes before the deadlock was broken by Lorcan again with a point from a free.

The Gaels needed to get on the board again after another couple of wides and they did with two super points from Ryan Clarke and Stephen Kearne. St Patrick’s responded with probably the move of the game with some neat passing from Alex Sinnott, Bill O’Brien and Mark O’Brien before Lorcan Sinnott finished the move off with a cracking goal.

St Patrick’s finished their scoring for the half with a point from a free by Bill O’Brien.

Knowing half-time was approaching the Gaels needed a strong finish and with their last attack they pumped a massive ball into the St Patrick’s large parallelogram, the Pats defence failed to clear and the ball was gathered by Ethan Mackay who got taken down illegally with the resultant penalty dispatched by Ryan Beale to leave Pearse Gaels trailing the Dunbur Park side by 1-3 to 2-8 at the break.

The Gaels came bursting out of the traps for the second half with two great points in two minutes from Heffernan and a long-range free by the towering wing back Sean Bishop.

St Patrick’s now knew they had to up their game and responded with two points by Tadgh Lord and Bill O’Brien from a very tight angle.

Heffernan again got on the board with a point to leave it 2-10 to 1-6 with 15 minutes gone.

A lot of wides followed from both sides before Heffernan finished to the net in the 24th minute after a great series of passes started by corner-back Andy Waters who was having a great game to leave only four points in it.

Bill O’Brien opened the lead to five before it was again cut to four by Luke Fitzpatrick after great work again by Waters.

That was to be the Gaels’ last score as St Patrick’s finished off the game in style with another point by Lorcan Sinnott before another great team move started by goalie Lynch and finished to the net in a rasper of a shot by centre-back Mark O’Brien who was changed in an astute move to centre-forward at half-time.

Pearse Gaels: Evan O Connor; Josh Nicholls, Fionn Doyle, Andy Waters; Matt Dowling, Shane Marah, Sean Bishop (0-1, f); Ryan Beale (1-0 pen), Luke Fitzpatrick (0-1); Ryan Clarke (0-1), Keevan Doyle, Stephen Kearney (0-1); Liam Byrne, Ethan Mackay, Dara Heffernan (1-3).

St Patrick’s: Aaron Lynch: Lorcan Byrne, Mark Evans, Tom Phelan; Ben Bowen, Mark O’Brien (1-0), Ryan McConnell; Matthew Harbourne, Sam Culleton; Aaron Loughlin, Alex Sinnott (0-2, 1f), Lorcan Sinnott (2-5, 3f); Tadgh Lord (0-1), Bill O’Brien (0-4, 1f), Ciaran Mathews. Subs Charlie Cwzalina (50) for A Loughlin, Kacper Lepek (52) for T Lord.

Referee: Ian Culbert (Rathnew)