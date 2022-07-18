St Patrick’s prevail against Bray Emmets to claim Division 3 crown

St Patrick’s 5-9

Bray Emmets 4-8

St Patrick’s showed their class when they managed to keep themselves ahead despite a very spirited comeback from Bray Emmets in this high-scoring Division 3 league final on Saturday evening in Greystones.

Bray Emmets flew out of the blocks quicker than Pat’s with two early white flags raised, the first coming from centre-forward Ailbhe Whittle before corner-forward Lauren Rowe opened her account when finishing after a good team move.

Bray stayed on top for the next few phases of play, but they couldn’t trouble the scoreboard during this time.

The Wicklow town side opened their scoring with dead ball fired over by Sophie Porter. Pats then took the lead against the run of play when captain Justine Cronin fired into the back of the net. Aoife Caffrey used her left boot to split the posts and extend the lead.

With the game heading towards the water break and Pats starting to control things, they added a second goal of the quarter with Porter finding the back of the net.

After the break the Wicklow town side kept adding scores, getting 1-4 without reply before the half-time whistle. Corner-forward Erynn O’Brien and Caffrey added white flags. Porter was controlling the middle and causing trouble any time she got hands on the ball, and this resulted in her getting her second goal of the game after a great run through the Bray defence.

Erynn O’Brien was causing havoc in the corner as she added two more points before the half-time whistle.

The second half of this contest was a much more exciting affair. Bray copied what they did in the opening half by slotting the first two scores of the second period. Rowe added another to her tally for the game before Grace Redmond narrowed the gap with another sweet score.

St Pat’s responded with a point from Marie Gilligan and then the next ten minutes of the game turned into a goal frenzy.

Bray midfielder Shauna Ryan rattled the back of the net before substitute Emma Nesbitt narrowed the gap even further with a second major.

Not to be outdone, St Pat’s went down the opposite end with the ball ending in the hands of O’Brien who finished neatly into the corner. Nesbitt managed to get her hand to a dropping ball to direct it past the keeper as she grabbed her second major in a matter of minutes.

Just before the second water break Cronin did what any captain would do as she fired over to stem the tide on the scoreboard.

After the goal frenzy the crowd started to get behinds both teams. This was evident as Bray pushed forward in the final quarter. Rowe added a free before Saoirse Canavan finished to the net for her side.

Wing forward Arrianna Zeller pushed forward from wing back to split the posts from long range. Bray kept pushing forward. Amy Butler burst through the defence to add another white flag.

With only a score between the sides, Pat’s broke forward and the ever-dangerous O’Brien managed to add what was an insurance score as she hit the net with a great strike.

Bray Emmets added one final green flag as Canavan finished to the net again, but Pats finished the game with the final goal from Naoise O’Reilly to secure the Division 3 league crown.

St Patrick’s: Amy Kavanagh; Lucy Mooney, Emma Watters, Hope Downey; Leanne O’ Neill, Luciana Hobbs, Eadaoin O’Keane, Sophie Porter (2-1, 1f), Brooke Griffin; Aoife Caffrey (0-2), Naoise O’Reilly (1-0), Justine Cronin (1-1); Erynn O’Brien (1-4), Holly McSorley, Marie Gilligan (0-1). Subs: Kirsty Dunne for Luciana Hobbs, Eva Deehan for Lucy Mooney.

Bray Emmets: Ella Cummins; Clodagh O’Keeffe, Laura Doyle, Aoife O’Grady; Robyn Lynch, Martha Lackey, Arrianna Zeller (0-1); Shauna Ryan (0-1 ), Saoirse Canavan (2-0); Grace Redmond (0-1), Ailbhe Whittle (0-1), Amy Butler(0-1); Lauren Rowe (0-3 1f), Orlagh Downey, Aoibhe Traynor. Subs: Emma Nesbitt (2-0) for Aoibhe Traynor, Emily Ryan for Orlagh Downey, Erica Brierton for Clodagh O’Keeffe, Cara Mahoney for Robyn Lynch, Eileen Neenan-Henley for Grace Redmond.

Referee: Con O Ceadaigh