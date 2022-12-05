St Nicholas rejoice after pulsating battle with An Tóchar in Minor ‘C’ football decider

The winning St. Nicholas team celebrate after the Minor 'C' football championship final against An Tóchar in Blessington.

The St. Nicholas Minor footballers after their 'C' championship final win over An Tóchar in Blessington recently.

St Nicholas 5-8

An Tóchar 3-3

The St Nicholas Minor football ladies rounded off the season when taking the honours in the ‘C’ final in Blessington recently in a very competitive game full of drama and excitement with a feast of goals thrown in.

The game looked very much in doubt around 10 minutes before the noon throw-in was due, as the heavens opened and a deluge of rain poured down and a dark sky appeared. Amazingly, the hosts had to turn on their new floodlights for the game to commence around 12.05pm.

And what an unbelievable game it turned out to be with St Nicholas eventually getting the better of a brave An Tóchar side.

St Nicholas led by 3-3 to 2-2 at the interval and had to put in a huge shift to shake off their opponents.

Wicklow goalkeeping is in very safe hands after some excellent showings by both goalkeepers in this game where despite eight goals being registered both goalies can be very happy with their displays.

Nina Wolohan had a number of powerful saves over the 60-odd minutes while equally Holly Wright was impressive in the St Nicholas goal. The Wicklow Minor goalie was cool and precise with all her kick-outs and clearances under pressure.

The Flood twins and captain Dolores Healy lead the charges for the Saints while Allanna Delamere and Eva Doyle were on top of their game for An Tóchar.

In fairness the big pitch in Blessington soaked up a lot of the rain and the daylight returned as the supporters emerged from the shelter of their cars.

The game started at breakneck speed with both sides going at it hammer and tongs as the sunshine broke out. Orla Fee worked a long ball into Caoimhe Fagan whose shot on goal was brilliantly saved by Holly Wright to deny An Tóchar a dream start to proceedings.

Another goal chance was cleared moments later as Caoimhe Flood got a powerful block in on a Rachel Lacey shot before it crossed the line.

St Nicholas steadied the ship and settled into the game. Two wides were registered before the opening score of the game arrived in the sixth minute. Abi Wright played the ball down the wing to Katie Corrigan who played a precision pass across the square where Cara Wright palmed the ball to the back of the net.

From the resultant kick-out Dolores Healy won possession and broke through the An Tóchar rearguard before finishing her shot sweetly over the crossbar, to finish off a fine move.

An Tóchar got on the board from the next attack with Orla Fee splitting the uprights after good work from Ella McAulay in the eighth minute.

Another good save from Holly Wright again denied the Roundwood side an opening goal from an Abigail Grey piledriver, as Abbie Cleary cleared the danger.

A quadruple of goals was to follow in a pulsating five-minute blitz.

Firstly, Ella Lawless worked a sweet pass into Caoimhe Fagan who put Eva Doyle through on goal and Doyle executed a superb turn and rifled low into the bottom right-hand corner to tie up the score.

St Nicholas responded in style to this setback as Sinead Flood collected a sublime pass from Holly Wright’s kick-out and played a lovely one-two with her twin sister Caoimhe. Sinead foraged forward, shirking two defenders before offloading to Emily Corrigan whose powerful shot hit the roof of the An Tóchar net.

The Dunlavin and Donard-The Glen combination side stretched the lead out to six from the next attack.

Again, Sinead Flood gathered possession and laid off to Dolores Healy who cut another damaging run from deep into the An Tóchar rearguard, with Healy harvesting St Nicks third major to take back control of matters.

However, it was short-lived as An Tóchar struck right back when Tess Ryle made a dashing run up the wing, worked a fine pass into Kerrie Langrell who set a course for goal.

Holly Wright saved the initial shot but Langrell made no mistake from the rebound, rifling home from close range to cut the deficit back to three, to close out an absorbing opening quarter as the scoreboard read 3-1 to 2-1.

Both sides exchanged chances over the next couple of passages of play.

Alana Delamere was having a very solid game at full-back for An Tóchar, cutting out a lot of good St Nicholas scoring chances at crucial times.

An Tóchar goalie Nina Wolohan would deny Katie Corrigan a green flag with some outstanding goalkeeping.

The keeper put her body on the line twice. Firstly, Nina got down low to parry Katie’s shot from point-blank range, then Wolohan brilliantly got a hand to the follow up shot and cleared her lines.

Katie Corrigan and Aisling Doyle traded points before Chloe Fadian pointed from range to stretch the lead out three again.

An Tóchar went in search of a score in the dying embers of the half, however a brilliant last-ditch block by Abi Wright denied Abigail Grey an equalising goal moments before the half-time whistle sounded as the scoreboard read 3-3 to 2-2 at the interval.

St Nicholas started off on the front foot again with Sinead Flood and Dolores Healy causing havoc around the midfield sector.

Indeed, Sinead Flood would have scored St Nicks’ fourth major only for a brilliant save by Nina Wolohan to deny the industrious wing forward.

Cara Wright and Aisling Doyle traded points over the next couple of passages of play. St Nicholas upped the intensity with Sinead Flood and Dolores Healy leading their charges, Emily Corrigan goaled and a point from the boot of Healy followed.

However, An Tóchar never folded. Abby Magee plundered a powerful goal after a great move initiated by Eva Doyle and Aisling Doyle. Again, Alanna Delamere was like a rock at full-back for the Roundwood side, clearing her lines on a number of occasions.

An Tóchar were off target with a number of gilt-edged chances and both Abbie Cleary and Erica Flynn denied them points with last ditch blocks.

St Nicholas punished their opponents as they plundered a brace of white flags to build a nice cushion to finally shake off a resilient An Tóchar side.

The dynamic Sinead Flood rounded off a fine display by harvesting 1-1 going into the dying embers of the game.

Wicklow LGFA President Margaret Allen complimented both teams on a great game while also lauding the excellent showings of both teams’ goalkeepers, before she presented the cup to Dolores Healy, the captain of St Nicholas.

St Nicholas: Holly Wright; Erica Flynn, Abbie Cleary, Isabelle Birchall; Rose O’Hara, Ellie McGrane, Abi Wright; Caoimhe Flood (0-2), Dolores Healy (1-2. 1f); Grace Parke, Sinead Flood (1-2), Cara Wright (1-1); Emily Corrigan (2-0), Chloe Fadian, Katie Corrigan (0-1). Subs: Holly Flynn, Lily Doyle, Ruth Kearney, Kathryn Flynn, Andrea Drouhin, Siobhan Daly

An Tóchar: Nina Wolohan; Mia Power, Alana Delamare, Ella McAulay; Tess Ryle, Ella Lawless, Aisling O’Toole; Rachel Lacey, Orla Fee (0-1); Kerrie Langrell (1-0), Abigail Grey, Aisling Doyle (0-2); Eva Doyle (1-0), Abbey Magee (1-0), Caoimhe Fagan. Subs: Ami Louise Price, Holly May Freaney, Grace Anna Hassett, Katherine Lawlor, Meabh Smith, Neasa McGillycuddy, Lucy Walsh, Nicole McAulay, Jessica Brady, Isabelle Grey.

Referee: Pat Dunne (Hollywood)