St Kevin’s win ‘B’ Shield title in style

St Kevin’s CC powered to victory in the Wicklow Schools Senior ‘B’ Shield final against Glenart College in Dunlavin last Friday afternoon.

Populated by very useful players from the likes of Dunlavin, Valleymount, Hollywood and St Laurences in Kildare to name just a few, they proved far too strong for a gallant Glenart side who are only starting out on their footballing journey.

The Arklow students competed very well in the early stages and were looking relatively ok when they took the first water break trailing St Kevin’s by 1-5 to 0-0, the goal coming right on the whistle for the refreshments and from the boot of Lauren Donaghy.

St Kevin’s were growing into the game and beginning to express themselves and were benefiting from the space being afforded them by the Glenart side. Added to that, on those occasions when the Arklow students managed to break up the field they invariably ran into the tough half-back line of Alex Burke, Lily O’Shaughnessy and the very solid Hannah O’Connor at centre back.

The game was over at half-time, St Kevin’s firing home 4-5 in the second quarter with majors from the busy Chloe Fadian, Erica Flynn, Emma Haslam and Molly Crowe.

Both teams shuffled their packs, but it didn’t alter the trend of constant St Kevin’s pressure and they pushed on mercilessly to win by 10-20 to 0-0.

A word for Glenart goalkeeper Hannah Salley who, despite enduring a tough day between the sticks, pulled off some superb saves over the course of the hour and proved competent with her kick-outs for the most part.

Glenart had hard workers in Leah Walker Moore, Clodagh Shelton, Faye Stafford, Sarah Keeley and Rusne Jokuzyte.

But it was St Kevin’s who took the win with strong showings from Aoife Clarke, Lauren Donaghy, Emily Corrigan, Chloe Fadian, Naomi Miley, Molly Crowe, Aisling Maguire, Erica Flynn and Hannah O’Connor among others.

St Kevin’s CC: Anna Nolan; Eimear McCann, Emma Haslam, Aoife Corrigan; Alex Burke, Hannah O’Connor Lily O’Shaughnessy; Aisling Maguire, Erica Flynn; Chloe Fadian, Naomi Miley, Molly Crowe; Aoife Clarke, Lauren Donahy, Emily Corrigan. Subs: Leah Manley, Miriam Farrell, Cora Thackaberry, Eimear Moran.

Gleneart College Arklow: Hannah Salley; Teagan Hatty, Leah Walker Moore, Rusne Jokuzyte; Clodagh Shelton, Shannon Hurley, Shona Nugent; Kelly Kenny, Faye Stafford; Chelsea Carter, Sarah Keeley, Ciara Molloy; Leah Murphy, Shona Whelan O’Neill, Eve Canavan. Subs: Jimena Linares Olalla, Mar Capsevila Vilaro, Angela Ndala.

Referee: Keith Peppard (Hollywood)