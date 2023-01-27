St Anthony’s to begin defence of Harry Griffith Cup crown this weekend at home to Lazio

The St Anthony's team and supporters celebrate their victory in the Harry Griffith Cup final last year.

The draw for the 2023 Harry Griffith Cup has taken place and sees defending champions St Anthony’s of Kilcoole placed in Group B alongside fellow Wicklow side Garden County B as well as Walkinstown and Dundrum.

Bray side St Fergal’s are placed in Group A along with Cabinteely, DCT and Harding IFFC while last year’s beaten finalists Garden County A find themselves in Group D along with Terenure, Sallynoggin Pearse and Lazio.

This cup competition for over 35s falls under the control of the Wicklow & District Football League with great support from the AFL. All participating clubs are members of the AFL.

Last year’s competition ended with St Anthony’s toppling Garden County A 2-1 in Wolfe Tone Community Centre with goals from Jamie Ward and Alan Mowat deciding what was a thoroughly entertaining encounter.

The games get underway this weekend, January 28 and 29, with the defending champions away to Dundrum, Garden County B away to Walkinstown and Garden County A at home to Lazio.

There will be two further rounds of games on the weekends of February 4 and 5 and 11 and 12 before the quarter finals take [place on the weekend of February 18 and 19, followed by the semi-finals on February 25 and 26 and the final on the weekend of March 4 and 5.

The groups are made up as follows:

Group A: St Fergal’s, Cabinteely, DCT and Harding IFFC.

Group B: Garden County B, Walkinstown, Dundrum, St Anthony’s.

Group C: St Marys, Lourdes Celtic, Spartak Dynamo and Firhouse Carmel.

Group D: Terenure, Sallynoggin Pearse, Garden County A and Lazio.