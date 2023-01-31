St Andrew’s too strong for gallant Temple Carrig in Vinnie Murray semi-final

Rhys Morgan of Temple Carrig is tackled by Conn Doherty of St Andrew's College during the Bank of Ireland Vinnie Murray Cup semi-final.

St Andrew’s 20

Temple Carrig 13

A brave effort from Temple Carrig fell short in the Vinnie Murray Cup semi-final against St. Andrew’s last week leaving the Booterstown side through to the Leinster Senior Cup first round clash with Gonzaga this week.

An Ollie Barr penalty was all Temple Carrig had to show for their fine efforts in the opening half as they headed to the dressing rooms trailing by 14 points at 17-3 despite huge efforts from James Noonan. Dylan Potts, Rhys Morgan, Rhys Gamble and Jack Ward.

At 20-3, Lukas Zdunek crossed for the Greystones students with Ollie Barr converting, but try as they might Temple Carrig couldn’t catch St Andrew’s and bowed out of the competition.

TEMPLE CARRIG: Jack Ward; Matthew Stewart, Rhys Morgan, Ollie Barr, Rhys Gamble; Darragh Shanahan, Killian Hingerty; James Noonan, Max Sproul, Cathal Kirby, Dylan Potts, Nathan Ross, Nathan Griffiths, Lukas Zdunek, Adam Williams. Replacements: Daragh Keogh, Tom Doyle, Kallum McCormack, Andrew Kieran, Daniel Stewart, Daniel Mooney, Sam Farrar, Jack Caffrey.