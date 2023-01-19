SPORTS GALLERY: Joy for Annacurra, 7s fun in Blessington and Wicklow hurlers come close

Check out our lovely photos from all three events
There were plenty of games around Wicklow last weekend to help us get over the short January days and there were lots of photos taken by our photographers as well.
At Blessington GAA Club, the first day of the Blessington 7s tournament got underway, with the final day this Saturday.
Annacurra defeated Glenealy in Glenealy to claim the Wicklow Minor ‘A’ shield title and Wicklow came very close to defeating Kildare in the Kehoe Cup in Bray.
Enjoy some lovely photos from all three events.