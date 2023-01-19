Wicklow

Back to Independent.ie

| 1.3°C Dublin

SPORTS GALLERY: Joy for Annacurra, 7s fun in Blessington and Wicklow hurlers come close

Check out our lovely photos from all three events 

Caoimhe Reddy, Faye Flanagan and Leah Keogh at the Blessington GAA Club men's 7s tournament. Expand
Patrick, Naoise, Noah and Kayla Brophy at the Blessington GAA Club men's 7s tournament last weekend. Expand
Ailbhe King and Asia Duggan at the Blessington 7s tournament last weekend. Expand
Glenealy's Naomi Kennedy attacking with Annacurra's Chloe Cullen closing in behind during the Wicklow Minor 'A' camogie shield final. Expand
Annacurra's Kayla Sheane Ní Éigeartaigh and family in Glenealy after the Wicklow Minor 'A' camogie shield final. Expand
Annacurra's Sophie Penston with sister Issy and parents Mairead and Kevin after their Wicklow Minor 'A' camogie shield final victory over Glenealy. Expand
Annacurra's Amber Lehane with dad Ivor in Glenealy after the Wicklow Minor 'A' camogie shield final. Expand
Juliete Ní Chonaill with dad Padraig after the Wicklow Minor 'A' camogie shield final. Expand
Annacurra's Sarah Doyle with parents Annemarie and Andrew after their victory in the Wicklow Minor 'A' camogie shield final. Expand
Annacurra's Chloe Cullen with dad Gareth after the Minor 'A' shield camogie final against Glenealy in Glenealy. Expand
Emma Healy with sister Kate, mam Ashling and dog Missy after the Wicklow Minor 'A' camogie shield final. Expand
The Wicklow hurling management team in deep discussion during the Kehoe Cup game against Kildare in Bray. Expand
Shay and Eva Hatton, Aoife Synnott and Hugh Evans enjoying the Kehoe Cup game with Kildare. Expand
Mad for a start! Junior hurler JP Nolan from Carnew with Eileen and Maura Doran and Ciara Byrne at Wicklow's Kehoe Cup clash with Kildare. Expand
Wicklow's Seanie Germaine turns for home with a smile after leaving the ball in the back of the Kildare net. Expand
A welcome return for Wicklow's Luke Maloney. Expand

Close

Caoimhe Reddy, Faye Flanagan and Leah Keogh at the Blessington GAA Club men's 7s tournament.

Caoimhe Reddy, Faye Flanagan and Leah Keogh at the Blessington GAA Club men's 7s tournament.

Patrick, Naoise, Noah and Kayla Brophy at the Blessington GAA Club men's 7s tournament last weekend.

Patrick, Naoise, Noah and Kayla Brophy at the Blessington GAA Club men's 7s tournament last weekend.

Ailbhe King and Asia Duggan at the Blessington 7s tournament last weekend.

Ailbhe King and Asia Duggan at the Blessington 7s tournament last weekend.

Glenealy's Naomi Kennedy attacking with Annacurra's Chloe Cullen closing in behind during the Wicklow Minor 'A' camogie shield final.

Glenealy's Naomi Kennedy attacking with Annacurra's Chloe Cullen closing in behind during the Wicklow Minor 'A' camogie shield final.

Annacurra's Kayla Sheane Ní Éigeartaigh and family in Glenealy after the Wicklow Minor 'A' camogie shield final.

Annacurra's Kayla Sheane Ní Éigeartaigh and family in Glenealy after the Wicklow Minor 'A' camogie shield final.

Annacurra's Sophie Penston with sister Issy and parents Mairead and Kevin after their Wicklow Minor 'A' camogie shield final victory over Glenealy.

Annacurra's Sophie Penston with sister Issy and parents Mairead and Kevin after their Wicklow Minor 'A' camogie shield final victory over Glenealy.

Annacurra's Amber Lehane with dad Ivor in Glenealy after the Wicklow Minor 'A' camogie shield final.

Annacurra's Amber Lehane with dad Ivor in Glenealy after the Wicklow Minor 'A' camogie shield final.

Juliete Ní Chonaill with dad Padraig after the Wicklow Minor 'A' camogie shield final.

Juliete Ní Chonaill with dad Padraig after the Wicklow Minor 'A' camogie shield final.

Annacurra's Sarah Doyle with parents Annemarie and Andrew after their victory in the Wicklow Minor 'A' camogie shield final.

Annacurra's Sarah Doyle with parents Annemarie and Andrew after their victory in the Wicklow Minor 'A' camogie shield final.

Annacurra's Chloe Cullen with dad Gareth after the Minor 'A' shield camogie final against Glenealy in Glenealy.

Annacurra's Chloe Cullen with dad Gareth after the Minor 'A' shield camogie final against Glenealy in Glenealy.

Emma Healy with sister Kate, mam Ashling and dog Missy after the Wicklow Minor 'A' camogie shield final.

Emma Healy with sister Kate, mam Ashling and dog Missy after the Wicklow Minor 'A' camogie shield final.

The Wicklow hurling management team in deep discussion during the Kehoe Cup game against Kildare in Bray.

The Wicklow hurling management team in deep discussion during the Kehoe Cup game against Kildare in Bray.

Shay and Eva Hatton, Aoife Synnott and Hugh Evans enjoying the Kehoe Cup game with Kildare.

Shay and Eva Hatton, Aoife Synnott and Hugh Evans enjoying the Kehoe Cup game with Kildare.

Mad for a start! Junior hurler JP Nolan from Carnew with Eileen and Maura Doran and Ciara Byrne at Wicklow's Kehoe Cup clash with Kildare.

Mad for a start! Junior hurler JP Nolan from Carnew with Eileen and Maura Doran and Ciara Byrne at Wicklow's Kehoe Cup clash with Kildare.

Wicklow's Seanie Germaine turns for home with a smile after leaving the ball in the back of the Kildare net.

Wicklow's Seanie Germaine turns for home with a smile after leaving the ball in the back of the Kildare net.

A welcome return for Wicklow's Luke Maloney.

A welcome return for Wicklow's Luke Maloney.

/

Caoimhe Reddy, Faye Flanagan and Leah Keogh at the Blessington GAA Club men's 7s tournament.

wicklowpeople

Brendan Lawrence

There were plenty of games around Wicklow last weekend to help us get over the short January days and there were lots of photos taken by our photographers as well.

At Blessington GAA Club, the first day of the Blessington 7s tournament got underway, with the final day this Saturday.

Annacurra defeated Glenealy in Glenealy to claim the Wicklow Minor ‘A’ shield title and Wicklow came very close to defeating Kildare in the Kehoe Cup in Bray.

Enjoy some lovely photos from all three events.

This is Wicklow Newsletter

The local stories that matter in the Garden County, delivered directly to your inbox every week

This field is required

Privacy