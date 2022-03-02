Sophie shines in Garden County win over Tyrone

Tyrone 2-8

Wicklow 2-10

Conditions were good as Tyrone welcomed Wicklow to Páirc Éire Óg Carrickmore for this opening Littlewoods Ireland National League Division 4 Round 1 fixture.

Wicklow got down to business from the throw in making clear their intentions.

Corner forwards Sophie Bermingham and Katie Tyrrell put two quick points on the board followed by a long-range point from midfielder Aoife Keddy and a close in point from Jessica Maxwell before Sophie Bermingham pounced for her first goal. Tyrone then sparked into action making it 1-5 for Wicklow and 0-4 for Tyrone at half-time.

Tyrone upped the pressure after half-time and fought doggedly up and down the field.

When Sophie Bermingham scored Wicklow’s second goal Tyrone responded as we have learned to expect from them and got in for their goal.

It was a huge battle to the end as Tyrone scored their second goal leaving a three-point gap.

Tyrone then scored a point to give Wicklow the most dangerous of leads. The relieving full-time whistle was greeted with great cheers and delight by the travelling support. Full-time score: Wicklow 2-10, Tyrone 2-8.

Wicklow: Caitlin Hughes (Carnew), Moya Cremin (Kiltegan), Sarah Lifely (Annacurra), Alice Mulhall (Knockananna); Casey Kelly (Donard-The Glen), Lisa Hogan (Glenealy), Ciara Kelly (Kilcoole), Faye Corrigan (Kiltegan), Aoife Keddy (Kilcoole), Jessica Maxwell (Good Counsel), Eleanor Carroll Hayes (Bray Emmets), Emma Byrne (Avondale), Katie Tyrrell (Donard-The Glen), Jenny Tyrrell (Donard-The Glen), Sophie Bermingham (Kiltegan). Subs: Lottie Cullen (Glenealy), Máire Deegan (Carnew Emmets), Shauna O’Shea (Aughrim), Aoife Connolly (Aughrim).