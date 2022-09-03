Sophie Bermingham on song as Kiltegan topple Glenealy in Senior camogie championship

Kiltegan 4-10

Glenealy 0-3

Glenealy and Kiltegan met at Ballinakill on Tuesday, August 30, in the Senior camogie championship where the game had to be played at 13-a-side due to Glenealy being short of numbers.

As the final score might suggest, Kiltegan had the greater scoring power with Sophie Bermingham at wing forward in great form and very difficult to keep out.

Laura Manley was the only real scoring threat on the Glenealy side, and they battled strongly in the first half and matched Kiltegan in much of the play round the field.

However, Kiltegan were getting the scores and gradually pulling away. Sophie Bermingham opened the scoring when she pointed a Kiltegan free in the opening minute.

Almost straight from the puck out Laura Manley brought the sides level with a fine point from play. Kiltegan began to get a grip straight away with Sarah Jane Winders and Jackie Byrne controlling the midfield area.

Half-backs Caoimhe O’Sullivan, Faye Corrigan and Maya Cremin were difficult to get by which left the Glenealy defence coming under greater pressure as the half progressed.

Jessica Driver, Ailbhe Dowling and Abba O’Loughlin put up stout resistance but gradually the Kiltegan scores came.

Sophie Bermingham pointed another free and Rebecca Donegan pointed from play.

Bermingham made it four points from another free on the quarter-hour mark. Laura Manley responded with a great Glenealy point from a long-distance free.

There was still only two points between the sides on the scoreboard at 0-4 to 0-2 at the quarter-hour stage but when Fiona Hobson goaled, the western side began to widen the gap.

Further points from a Sophie Bermingham free, another from play (off her right hand) and one from Emma Byrne just before the half-time break, left Kiltegan leading comfortably by 1-7 to 0-2.

Laura Manley got Glenealy off to a good start in the second period when she pointed a free in the opening minute.

But that was as good as it got for the girls in red.

Jade O’Loughlin, Naoise O’Neill, Leanne O’Neill, Ciara Jameson, Shauna Kelly, Aisling Goff and Aoibheann O’Neill battled strongly in general play but without the oxygen of scores it was to little avail.

Kiltegan brought on Michelle Farrell and Shefali Daly Danne at half-time.

Their tempo dropped off for the third quarter with just two scores, a point from Sophie Bermingham on ten minutes and then a goal from the same player at the halfway mark to leave it 2-8 to 0-3.

Kiltegan saw out the remainder of the game comfortably, adding 2-2, from Shefali Daly Danne (point), goals from Bermingham and Jackie Byrne and a final point from Rebecca Donegan to leave the scoreline at the end reading Kiltegan 4-10, Glenealy 0-3.

Kiltegan: Paula Boland; Elisha Ryan, Ciara Boland, Michelle Farrell; Caoimhe O’Sullivan, Faye Corrigan, Moya Cremin; Jackie Byrne (1-0), Sara Jane Winders; Sophie Bermingham (2-6), Sarah Byrne O’Toole, Emma Byrne (0-1); Fiona Hobson (1-0), Rebecca Donegan (0-2), Shefali Daly Danne (0-1). Sub: Anna Byrne.

Glenealy: Jessica Driver; Nicola Souster, Ailbhe Dowling, Abbie O’Loughlin; Jade O’Loughlin, Naoise O’Neill, Leanne O’Neill; Laura Manley (0-3), Ciara Jameson: Shauna Kelly; Aisling Goff; Aoibheann O’Neill, Grace Drumgoole.

Referee: Martin Molloy (Annacurra)