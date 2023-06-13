You can’t beat the magic of the Wicklow Cup 

St. Peter’s v. Avonmore should be a fascinating clash

Eugene Dunne holds the Wicklow Cup aloft last year as team captain Paddy 'Gooch' Kennedy and the Avonmore players look on in delight.

You can’t beat the magic and intrigue of the Wicklow Cup. A competition that throws up fantastic pairings with plenty of backstory and subplots and drama and the potential for cracking finals. And this one is no different.

Two teams coming into the decider on the back of vastly different league campaigns, Avonmore struggling with the loss of several key members of their panel to emigration and St. Peter’s riding high on the crest of a wave that seen them catch league leaders Arklow Town at the death to secure their third Premier title on the trot.

But Avonmore are there on merit. Their erratic league campaign long forgotten and cracking victories over Glencormac and Arklow Town in the quarter-final and semi-final respectively carrying them into this Wicklow Cup final at the Carlisle Grounds with a real wind in their sails.

Can they hold Shane Greene’s St. Peter’s? Can they get the better of the teak-tough Dean Fletcher, the creative partnership of Killian O’Carroll and Shane O’Neill? Can they contain Jamie Kelly or limit the threat of the class Chad Ryana and Tony Harris?

As is often said before big days, previous results and form goes out the window when it comes to finals, and this Avonmore side would dearly love to successfully defend their crown.

Anyone writing them off would want their head examined, but all logic would suggest that St. Peter’s will be the favourites on the day, a fact that Paddy Fox’s men will only thrive on ahead of their walk on to the pitch at the Carlisle Grounds.

Will the delay in confirming where the game was to be played affect either team? Highly unlikely, but it only served to provide ammunition for anyone interested in knocking the Wicklow League. Hopefully it will be the last time it happens.

Neither St. Peter’s nor Avonmore will care about that come 3pm this Saturday. For one, they are 90 minutes away from putting Wicklow Cups back-to-back. For the other, they are 90 minutes from completing a magical season that, if achieved, can never be taken away from them.

It should be a fascinating battle.

Paths to the final

Avondale - Preliminary Round: Avonmore 2, Newtown United B 0; Last 16: Ashford Rovers B 1, Avonmore 2; Quarter-final: Avonmore 4, Glencormac United 1; Semi-final: Avonmore 1, Arklow Town 0

St. Peter’s - Preliminary Round: St. Peter’s 2, Ashford Rovers A 1; Last 16: St. Peter’s 6, Arklow Town B 1; Quarter-final: Arklow United A 2, St. Peter’s 4; Semi-final: St. Peter’s 2, Shamrock Celtic 1.