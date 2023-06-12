Wicklow’s Kennedy Cup journey begins in Limerick

WDSL side face South Belfast in tournament opener this evening

THE 2023 Kennedy Cup gets underway on Monday evening in Limerick, with Wicklow to kick off their campaign against South Belfast in Group 5.

This will be followed by games against Wexford on Tuesday at noon, followed by their final group game against Clare on Tuesday evening.

Wicklow endured a difficult Kennedy Cup last year, but coach John Clare believes his young side will be able to give a good account of themselves.

“All of the preparation is done now,” said John. “We are looking forward to it. Our first game is on Monday. I have the lads that are committed to the process. They are a great bunch of lads. They are all there for the enjoyment of football. If we go down to win one of the trophies, that is a bonus.”

A lot of work has gone into building this group of players, beyond that undergone over the past 12 months. Years of hard work, adaptation to drop out and copious trials has resulted in the 20-player panel that headed to Limerick on Sunday.

“It’s very hard. It’s very hard. It’s pretty hard getting the commitment level out of young lads, with all the other commitments with clubs and GAA and all the other activities they have. To get them down to Arklow every Sunday is very hard as well. It has been tough putting it all together.

“In the last three or four years, I have seen up to 140 young lads. We have done trials.

“Clubs have sent in their best players. There has been drop off. There is competition, we are losing lads to the DDSL each year, so we have to replace them through more trials. It is part and parcel of it.

“The commitment has been very good. I can’t fault that. We have over 140 lads coming to trials so that is good.”

The Kennedy Cup has been subject to a lot of changes in recent times. Compared to last year, the DDSL, Dundalk, and Limerick County will not be participating this summer, with the number of competing teams reduced from 31 to 28.

Clarke pointed to the influence of the underage League of Ireland structure, with players signed by League of Ireland clubs from U14s – the age at which the Kennedy Cup takes place.

“I think there is a greater emphasis on League of Ireland and lesser focus on grassroots level,” he said. “I have seen that over the years.

“You are thinking about a young lad leaving their grassroots football team to try League of Ireland. If they get disheartened, they won’t come back. Very few come back and that is a big thing.

“I have no solutions, but I see the problems and they have been for a few years. I have been coaching for a long time. There are some good things but this year, in the Kennedy Cup, there is no DDSL team.”

As far as the local game in Wicklow is concerned, though, Clarke believes it is improving and that this is reflected in his young side seeking to represent their county with pride and big smiles on their faces.

“It is improving. It is improving. Since I took over three years ago, a lot of lads are staying and want to play for their clubs and the county.

“There is a lot of work still to do. There is a lot of work still to do to get the league to the level it should be.”

Wicklow squad for Kennedy Cup: Ryan Gray, Oscar Kelly, Nicky Ryan, Harry Butler, Sean O’Brien, Tomas Roche, Alex Wolohan, Dominic Awobajo, NJ Sinnott, Cian Levins, Dan Farrell, Leon o’Connor, Stephen Byrne, Sam Goodbody, Rory Dee, Rory Gill, Ryan McDonald, Dillon Doyle, Niel Suneesh, Daniel Duffy.