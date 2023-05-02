Wicklow U13s reach All-Ireland Trophy decider after penalty shoot-out against Carlow

Garden County side show courage in Graiguecullen

The Wicklow Under-13 team who defeated Carlow last weekend in the SFAI Knockout Trophy final. Back: Sam Conyard, Cian Murphy, James McBride, Zach Kavanagh, AJ Doyle, Lucy Doyle, Rhys Behan, Killian Maher, Aaron Nolan, Richard Carton. Front: Phelim Redmond, Chris Neary, Sam Morahan, David McCormack, Kale Conyard, Tiernan Shortall, Shane Doyle, Tristan Neary.

The Wicklow Under-13 soccer team will take on Longford in the SFAI Knockout Trophy final after coming through a cracking semi-final against Carlow last weekend.

The WDSL team came from 4 0 down to take the lead in extra-time, 5-4, with Carlow getting the equaliser to finish the game at 5-5 and take it to the dreaded penalty shoot-out.

Scorers of the goals to save the day after the nightmare start that saw them fall behind by four goals were David McCormack, Kale Conyard, Cian Murphy, David McCormack again and Zach Kavanagh.

Wicklow captain Sam Conyard ahead of the game against Carlow.

It was on to the spot kicks then and the Garden County side triumphed to the delight of the travelling supporters with Cian Murphy, Killian Maher, Richard Carton, Sam Conyard and James McBride all firing home to the back of the home side’s net.

Their opponents in the final (at a time, venue and date still to be confirmed), Longford, came through a semi-final meeting with Sligo/Leitrim, winning 5-3 in Abbeycarton.

Other teams in the competition were West Cork A and North Tipperary who were defeated by Sligo/Leitrim and Longford in an earlier round.