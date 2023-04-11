Wicklow Rovers march on to regional decider after victory over Birr Town

Carton, Conyard and Morrissey on target for Whitegates side

The Wicklow Rovers Under-13s who marched on to the South Leinster Regional final with victory over Birr Town.

Wicklow Rovers 3

The Wicklow Rovers Under-13A team travelled to Birr recently to battle it out against the home side for a spot in the South Leinster Regional final.

From the get-go, Rovers dominated the match with a strong performance from Ryan Cox on the right side and creating several opportunities for Rhys Behan to score, unfortunately without success early on.

However, Rovers soon found the back of the net after a fantastic link-up between Sam Conyard and Richard Carton on the left flank. Carton finished with precision, giving the visitors an early lead. The first half continued with Rovers in control, but the home team managed to equalise before the break.

In the second half, Rovers came out with renewed energy, denying Birr Town’s chance to take the lead thanks to excellent blocks by Ryan Cox and Sam Czwalina. Rovers then took the lead after Conyard’s fantastic run from his own 18-yard box, culminated in a goal, assisted by his brother Kale. The Rovers travelling supporters erupted with joy as their side took a deserved 2-1 lead.

Birr Town continued to push forward, but Rovers’ backline, led by the impressive Ben O’Leary, held firm, denying the home team of any form of a comeback. Rovers sealed their victory with a goal from Tommy Morrissey, after some good play from Jack Madden.

This was a fantastic performance from a young Rovers side, with every player stepping up to the task and contributing to the win.

Credit must be given to the management team of Maurice Dunne, Kevin Czwalina, and Lenny Carton, who now lead their side to the South Leinster Regional final.

Rovers now wait to see who they will face in the final, as they wait on the outcome of the other semi-final between Portlaoise and Hodson Bay Celtic FC in what is sure to be an exciting final.

Team: Sam Czwalina, Ryan Cox, Ben O’Leary, Harry Bowen, Kale Conyard, Harry Kavanagh, Rhys Behan, Tommy Morrissey, Tiernan Shortall, Sam Conyard, Richard Carton. Subs: Luba Cielecki, Jack Madden and Robbie McCoy.