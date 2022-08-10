Wexford FC draw with Galway and gain point on Treaty

Galway United 2, Wexford FC 2

WEXFORD FC moved one point closer to Treaty United in the battle for the final SSE Airtricity League Division 1 play-off spot with a hard-earned draw against Galway in Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday.

On the overall balance of the game, this was probably a fair result. The hosts had more of the clear chances over the 90 minutes, but Ian Ryan’s side had opportunities of their own as they took a share of the spoils.

Should Wexford take that final play-off berth this will likely be the match-up they face in that game, so a second away draw this term to a club with far more resources at their disposal should give the Ferrycarrig crew a massive confidence boost heading into the last round of fixtures.

And that’s the juncture they are at, with three rounds in the books, a quarter of the season to go, and every team to be played once more. It’s probably the best time to reflect on Wexford’s position, which is two points behind their Limerick rivals after they were defeated at home to Waterford.

At the start of the season Wexford would probably have taken a trip to Limerick on the final night of the season with a shot at a play-off berth, and it would take a brave person to back against it coming down to that game now.

For some points on Friday it looked like they might enter the final round of games in possession of that final play-off spot, but Galway are a strong opponent, evidenced in the fact that they were able to go out and add former PSG academy graduate Bastien Hery recently.

The French attacking midfielder was on a different level in this game, a step above anyone else on the field, and he gives Galway every chance of being the side that emerge from the play-offs with the chance to become a Premier Division side.

Wexford also struggled to contain the free-scoring Stephen Walsh. He had multiple chances to register more than once and he gave Joe Manley and Paul Cleary a torrid time, picking up gaps between the two and getting efforts on target.

The game was also notable for the direct meeting of the Manley brothers, with Joe facing Rob in the Galway attack. Overall the battle was probably deadlocked, which was fitting for the night that was in it.

The first-half was a tight affair with both sides testing out the opposition without overly committing to attack. With the suspended pair of boss Ryan and assistant Lorcan Fitzgerald watching from the stands, their side nearly conceded in the fifth minute when Walsh’s bicycle kick flew wide from an Edward McCarthy cross.

They did fall behind in the 14th minute when Manley tapped home after some concerted pressure on the Wexford goalmouth.

The Galway forward was clearly offside and interfering with play when Hery’s cross was flicked in his direction and the goal shouldn’t have stood, but Wexford were out of luck.

Five minutes later Wexford equalised. Luca Lovic did great work in midfield, releasing Crowley who in turn fed Conor Barry.

From the edge of the box the former Galway player wrongfooted Conor Keane and curled his shot into the far corner of the net.

Three minutes later Wexford went ahead. A Crowley corner into the box pinballed around and appeared to go into the Galway net off the leg of Max Hemmings, although it was interestingly credited to Barry.

Wexford were working some nice passing movements at this stage but Galway did test Moody again through Manley’s sharp shot in the 32nd minute.

Walsh’s low volley was expertly saved by the visiting ‘keeper five minutes later. The offside flag was incorrectly up when Walsh nodded wide in the 39th minute as the last chance of the half came and went.

The hosts came out for the second-half with a real gusto, led by the supreme Hery. Yet it was Wexford who created the first chance that Dinny Corcoran wasted with a woefully weak finish.

Galway immediately broke from the kick-out and Walsh tested Moody again. The Wexford stopper made an outstanding save from the same man in the 51st minute, while Walsh headed onto the crossbar on the hour mark after Galway were given a free-kick in midfield.

However, Galway did get level in the 61st minute when Walsh charged down Moody and tapped home to the empty net. Walsh was still the focal point of Galway attacks and he was denied again by Moody in the 66th minute.

The game was a bit more even heading into the final quarter, with Wexford having weathered the initial storm.

They nearly regained the lead in the 67th minute when Ger Shortt was denied by Keane. Corcoran couldn’t take advantage of the rebound but the visitors worked the ball back to Harry Groome and he fizzed just wide from the edge of the area.

Crowley’s chipped effort was tipped behind by Keane in the 71st minute, while Manley headed Hery’s cross wide at the other end with a quarter of an hour remaining.

Aaron Dobbs wasn’t on the field long when he was adjudged to be offside from Corcoran’s pass, but his shot was poor anyway with Keane saving.

A heavy touch from Corcoran after a nice Groome ball allowed Keane to claim, and that would be Wexford’s final opening. Campile’s Mikie Rowe fired a free-kick wide at the other end while Walsh missed one last chance as the spoils were shared.

Wexford begin their final round of fixtures with a home game against Cobh Ramblers in Ferrycarrig Park on Friday evening. They really need to end the weekend in fifth spot, with Treaty travelling to league leaders Cork City on the same evening.

Wexford FC: Alex Moody; Aidan Friel, Joe Manley, Paul Cleary, Adam Wells; Eoin Farrell, Luka Lovic, Conor Crowley; Ger Shortt, Dinny Corcoran, Conor Barry. Subs. - Harry Groome for Friel (46), Len O’Sullivan for Wells (72), Aaron Dobbs for Barry (78), Jordon Tallon for Shortt (78), also Thomas Considine, Luke Scanlon, Evan Farrell, Shay O’Leary, Seán Fitzpatrick.

Galway United: Conor Keane; James Finnerty, Diego Portilla, Charlie Lyons; Maxwell Hemmings, Conor McCormack, David Hurley, Edward McCarthy; Bastien Hery; Rob Manley, Stephen Walsh. Subs. - Adam Thomas for McCormack, inj. (36), Mikie Rowe for Hery, inj. (80), Francely Lomboto for Thomas (89), David Tarmey for (89), Oisín O’Reilly for McCarthy (89), also Manuel Dimas Suarez Arbelo, Matthew Connor, Wilson Waweru.

Referee: Mark Moynihan.

FIRST DIVISION TABLE

P W D L F A PTS

Cork City 23 17 5 1 52 11 56

Galway Utd 24 16 5 3 46 17 53

Waterford 23 14 2 7 51 25 44

Longford Tn 24 11 6 7 32 29 39

Treaty Utd 24 8 9 7 30 34 33

Wexford FC 24 8 7 9 35 38 31

Bray W 24 4 9 11 22 42 21

Cobh Rblers 24 3 3 18 24 61 12

Athlone Tn 24 2 2 20 28 63 8