Welcome victory over Kerry FC gives Bray Wanderers a vital play-off boost

Seagulls return home from Mounthawk with some hope

Bray Wanderers 3

Everything smelled rosy in the Bray Wanderers garden on Friday night as they received a play-off boost.

Two second half goals against the 10 men of Kerry FC ensured that the Seagulls did a whitewash of Billy Dennehy’s side – a first league victory since June – to keep themselves in with a fighting chance of a top-five finish.

Believe it or not, Wanderers hit the front inside 10 seconds as Yoyo Mahdy netted his first goal for the club.

Sean McGrath pegged Bray back on eight minutes but a red card for Kerry midfielder Cian Barrett in first-half stoppage time put Ian Ryan’s side firmly in control and they did not waste it as second half efforts from Mahdy and Darren Craven earned them three points after 70 days without the taste of league success.

It was an extraordinary – and surreal – start. Bray tipped off, Max Murphy flung a long ball forward and Yoyo Mahdy nodded it goalwards, and it trickled past the unsighted Arthur Nganou as if in slow motion. The match then kicked off for a second time; still within the first minute. Kerry may be cut adrift at the foot of the table by some distance but even an early body blow like that didn’t floor them. They levelled by the eighth minute. Matt Connor raced out of his goal to beat home skipper Leo Gaxha to a long ball. But his header sailed to Sean McGrath, who chested it down and guided the ball into the empty net from 25 yards.

Gaxha had gone close just before that equaliser when a free-kick routine didn’t work out but it fell to the diminutive attacker and his effort was deflected behind.

Despite being one of the smallest men on the field. Gaxha got on the end of a 13th minute corner. Sean O’Connell delivered from the right and Gaxha was unmarked at the back post. He failed to generate any power so it was a routine catch for Connor when perhaps the better option might have been to head it back across the face of goal.

Kerry striker Ryan Kelliher – who became the first player to sign a professional contract with the club during the week – pulled up in the warm-up. His replacement, Daniel Okwute, drifted out to the left flank on 19 minutes and his low cross found McGrath but the winger didn’t catch it the ball at all, and it drifted away much to Bray’s relief.

Cian Barrett picked up a yellow card in the 31st minute and he would regret it later on.

His foul earned him a caution and gave Bray a free kick to the right of the penalty area. Guillermo Almirall whipped the free towards the top corner and Nganou appeared to get fingertips to it to touch it onto the post.

Okwute floated out towards the left again on 44 minutes. This time has pass inside was a poor one and Len O’Sullivan calmly touched it back towards his own goal where a platter of defenders awaited. But none of them reacted and Sean O’Connell noticed this and pounced; denied by a very fine saw from Connor.

Bray broke following that Kerry attack and Mahdy was almost in on goal before being crowded out. A late, clumsy challenge then knocked him to the ground and the Mounthawk faithful held their breath, but referee Daniel Murphy barely even glanced at the incident.

The referee would take centre stage moments later. Bray broke up the field and Callum Thompson skipped by Barrett, who tried to bring the Greystones man down. When the ball went dead, Murphy called Barrett over and showed him his second yellow card. So, for the second week in a row, Bray were jousting with 10 men.

But this time they made it count. Jake Walker benefitted from a lucky deflection and was clean through but couldn’t nab his first goal for the club as he blazed over.

Despite missing a chance himself, Walker had a key role in the decisive second. Max Murphy chipped it down the right channel. Walker hooked it into the middle first-time and two Bray men were queuing up to convert with Mahdy nodding home for his second of the evening.

Three minutes later, Mahdy was fouled out near the left corner flag. Darren Craven, wearing the captain’s armband on his 50th appearance for the club, somehow unleashed an arrow that whipped straight into the top corner; a stunning deadball strike from the midfielder.

Kerry FC: Arthur Nganou; Kevin Williams, Jonathan Hannafin, Ethan Kos; Sean Kennedy, Cian Barrett, Martin Coughlan, Sean O’Connell; Leo Gaxha, Daniel Okwute, Sean McGrath. Subs: Robert Vasiu for Kos (H/T); Ronan Teahan for Kennedy (69); Cian Brosnan for Coughlan (69). Not used: Lee Axworthy Duggan, Alex Ainscough, Nathan Gleeson, Samuel Aladesanusi, Kennedy Amechi, Ryan Kelliher.

Bray Wanderers: Matthew Connor; Max Murphy, Sean Quinn, Cole Omorehiomwan, Len O’Sullivan; Darren Craven, Harry Groome, Guillermo Almirall; Callum Thompson, Jake Walker, Yoyo Mahdy. Subs: Conor Crowley for Groome (67); Chris Lyons for Walker (67); Conor Davis for Mahdy (67); Conor Knight for Thompson (84); Thomas Morgan for Craven (87). Not used: Alex Moody, Dane Massey, Lorcan Fitzgerald, Daniel Chukwu.

Referee: Daniel Murphy.

Venue: Mounthawk Park, Kerry.