Town turn on style against Coolboy

Arklow Town 4

Coolboy Rangers 2

Arklow Town U19s picked up a vital three points in the Youth’s League with an impressive 4-2 win over Coolboy Rangers at Travers Insurance Park on Saturday evening.

The win sees Town sitting in fifth spot while Rangers will hope to register a win in the near future as they slip to second from bottom with two points from five games.

Coolboy started with a more attacking threat than the home side.

Arklow Town were given an early scare in the second minute when Finnian Collins went in through on goal and only had the keeper to beat but Town keeper Sean McCarthy got down well to save Collins’ low drive.

Arklow striker Adam Lacey had a golden opportunity in the ninth minute to open the scoring when he rounded the Coolboy keeper Louis Judge but before he could slot into an empty net defender Ryan Hilliard slid in to block the shot.

Referee Gavin Colfer pointed to the penalty spot in the 18th minute when Sean McCarthy took down Finnian Collins with a clumsy challenge.

Collins stepped up and dispatched the spot-kick into the bottom right corner.

The hosts came back fighting and created a lot of opportunities for the remainder of the first half with Adam Lacey and Cormac Ward going close, which required two decent saves from Judge in the Coolboy goal.

The breakthrough for the home side came five minutes before the break with a stunning goal from midfielder Cian O’Neill.

Scott Hanrahan made a great run into the Coolboy penalty area and cut the ball back to O’Neill who had called for the ball on the edge of the box. O’Neill took the shot on first time and curled the ball up and over Judge and into the top corner. Game on at Travers Insurance Park.

Two quick goals after the break brought the game to 2-2. Arklow Town took the lead in the 47th minute with a superb long-range effort from Conor Doyle, lobbing the keeper from outside the penalty area but the visitors rallied an equaliser through substitute Jamie Purcell who capitalised on a long ball which wasn’t dealt with by the Arklow defence, Purcell made no mistake and slotted home to make it 2-2.

Town kept pushing for a winner and dominated the late stages of the second half, they finally got their reward with ten minutes to go when the ball fell to substitute Dylan Lennon in a goal line scramble, Lennon volleyed into the corner to put his side 3-2 up.

Adam Lacey put the icing on the cake with three minutes to go when he slotted home into the corner of the net with Adam Higgins setting him up by cutting it back to Lacey allowing him to shoot.

A fine performance from Arklow Town to put in a winning performance after an unconvincing and nervy start to the game, they find themselves in fifth place with five points while Coolboy Rangers slip down to second from bottom with two points from five so far this season.

Arklow Town: 1. Sean McCarthy, 2. Ed Byrne, 3. Mark Crean, 4. Konrad Korpal, 5. Kasey Clarke, 6. Conor Doyle, 7. Cian O’Neill, 8. Cormac Ward, 9. Peter Bodie, 10. Adam Lacey, 11. Scott Hanrahan. Subs: Dylan Lennon for Cormac Ward (61), Adam Higgins for Peter Bodie (55).

Coolboy Rangers: 1. Louis Judge, 2. Columba Curran, 13. Ruairi O’Brien, 4. Ryan Hillard, 5. Rory Tallon, 6. Patrick Murphy, 7. Maddara O’Neill, 8. Niall Maxwell, 9. Callum Patterson, 10. Finnian Collins, 11. Odhran Doyle. Subs: Jamie Purcell for Callum Patterson (51), Owen Hedderman for Patrick Murphy (60), Ross Griffin for Odhran Doyle (67).

Referee: Gavin Colfer.

