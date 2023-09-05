St. Peter’s still the team to beat in the WDFL Premier

Champions begin season with win over St. Anthony’s

St. Peter’s 2

The quadruple champions of last season got their league campaign off to the perfect start as they came out on top at Finn Park with an impressive 2-0 win over St. Anthony’s on Sunday afternoon.

After their defeat to Arklow Town in the Tommy Heffernan Charity Shield, St. Peter’s wanted to put that game behind them and get off to a good start in the league.

A big talking point in the game was that ex-Peter’s midfielder Jamie Kelly was now donning the colours of Kilcoole as he made the switch to St. Anthony’s in pre-season; an awkward start for the midfielder facing his old side in his first game.

St. Peter’s had a great chance to open the scoring after just eight minutes when their striker Chad Ryan was played through by Jake Kane. Ryan was stumbling when he received the ball and only managed to snatch at the strike and made for an easy save for St. Anthony’s keeper Darren Callopy.

Referee Michael Kennedy had a decision to make in the 16th minute when St. Anthony’s defender Stephen Hunt took out Lewi O’Neill as the last man.

O’Neill looked to be clear through on goal before Hunt tripped him, the referee opted to go for the yellow card rather than the red as there had only been 16 minutes played.

Jamie Kelly was inches away from opening his account for his new side in the 35th minute, a low driven ball across the goal line to the outstretched Kelly who slid in to force the ball over the line but just couldn’t make the connection on the ball.

In the final minute of the first half the away side took the lead through their talisman Chad Ryan. A ball into the box by Shane Doyle fell to the feet of Ryan who smashed the ball into the back of the St. Anthony’s net. A brilliant finish to give his side the lead on the stroke of half-time.

Ryan had struck up a really good striking partnership with Lewi O’Neill and both players were difficult to deal with for the St. Anthony’s back line.

Peter’s began to sit back and defend their lead early in the second half, but the two attackers held the ball up for their side when they had their backs to the wall.

The best chance of the second half for the home side came in the 70th minute when they were awarded a free-kick right on the edge of the box.

Substitute Ronan O’Kelly acted quickly and slid the ball past the Peter’s wall and into Shane Doyle, but Doyle delayed too long, and Vaughan in the St. Peter’s goal came out to claim the ball.

The defending champions were doing very well on the counter-attack for the remaining minutes. A long ball from the St. Peter’s keeper Niall Vaughan picked out winger Jake Kane who held off two St. Anthony’s defenders before tucking the ball into the bottom corner. A proper counter-attack from St. Peter’s to give them all three points at Finn Park.

A disappointing start from Anthony’s who went into the game with great confidence from their Division 1 title last season but they had a tough start to life in the Premier Division coming up against St. Peters who have that experience in winning difficult games away from home.

St. Peter’s on the other hand continue their form from last season and will be favourites once again for the league title.

St. Anthonys: 1. Darren Callopy, 2. Charlie McGuire, 3. Lewi Thomas, 4. Blake Ryan, 5. Stephen Hunt, 6. Matthew Kennedy, 7. Michael Gray, 8. Jamie Kelly, 9. Shane Doyle, 10. Lewi Stokes, 11. Cian Davis. Subs: Ronan Kelly for L Stokes (53), Calem Grant for M Grant (71).

St. Peter’s: 1. Niall Vaughan, 2. Darren McAtteer, 3. Ryan Green, 4. Dean Fletcher, 5. Davy Berry, 6. Daniel McCabe, 7. Shane Doyle, 8. Simon Doyle, 9. Chad Ryan, 10. Lewi O’Neill, 11. Jake Kane. Subs: Wayne Nelson for S Doyle (60), Dylan Fitzpatrick for C Ryan (85).

Referee: Michael Kennedy