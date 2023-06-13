St. Peter’s captain Chad Ryan says Wicklow Cup final ‘is just another game’

“I wouldn’t even remember those games we have beaten them this season. Just another one. A fresh day and everything can happen on the day”

ST. PETER’S couldn’t possibly need any more motivation for this Sunday than they that which they have right now.

Wicklow Cup final. A chance for redemption after losing to Rathnew in the same game three years ago.

A historic quadruple on the line after being crowned league champions again and absorbing the Charlie Bishop and Jim McLaughlin Cups.

It is a huge occasion for the club and the community it represents, against defending champions Avonmore FC, whom they have beaten thrice already this season.

Captain Chad Ryan, a regular talisman up front for the Fassaroe side, is taking it all in stride, speaking to this newspaper during a break in a fishing trip in Mayo on Monday afternoon.

“The quadruple is all we want in our heads, anyway. For the last month, we have been flat our playing games, semi-finals and finals. It has all been leading up to this,” he said.

“You always want to be in these kinds of occasions. Everyone wants to play in these sort of matches.”

The journey to Sunday extends far beyond this season alone. Indeed, it extends far beyond winning their first league title since 2009, in 2020. This goes back to 2017, when St. Peter’s returned to senior football.

They came close to winning the league in 2019, but finally got their hands on it in 2020 and have not looked back since. The Darglesiders were crowned champions again in 2022 – the league was not played in 2021 due to Covid-19 – and completed the three in-a-row in 2023.

Recent weeks has seen a relentless schedule of big games for the team, with the winning of the Jim McLaughlin Cup on June 4 followed by winning the Charlie Bishop Cup on June 11. Along the way to the latter was a win over Avonmore, a third win in as many games this year.

The other two came in the league – 2-1 away from home and 4-0 at the Little Bray Community Centre.

However, as far as Ryan is concerned, once the first whistle blows this Sunday, it is a clean sleet and nothing else matters but the 90 minutes that follows.

“It has been the same lads for the last few years so I would say, since we started back six years ago, we have had the backbone of the team always there. Five or six players and people fitting in around us,” he said.

“It is brilliant. We have a great squad this year. With us being an old squad too, most of us are over 30/35 and with young lads coming in this year, it has been great to have them.

“This is just another game. I wouldn’t even remember those games we have beaten them this season. Just another one. A fresh day and everything can happen on the day.

“Everyone is buzzing at the minute.

“Winning three trophies in three weeks, or four whatever it is, everyone is buzzing. We just want it more and more every week.”