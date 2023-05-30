St. Peter's can make sweet history as they join Avonmore in Wicklow Cup final

Fassaroe side have fantastic quadruple in their sights

Shamrock Celtic 1

St. Peters are on the cusp of even more silverware this season after they put in an experienced performance against Shamrock Celtic on Sunday to book their place in the Wicklow Cup final.

Shamrock took all the possession stats in the opening 10 minutes but didn’t really test the St. Peter’s goalkeeper Niall Vaughan, creating some half chances but nothing that would trouble the netminder.

St. Peter’s had a great opportunity to open the scoring from a set piece in the 14th minute when Chad Ryan was tripped on the edge of the box.

This gave midfielder Shane O’Neill a chance to grab the lead with a free-kick from the edge of the box, but his shot was too tame and was an easy save for Ian Neary in the Shamrock Celtic goal.

After that the first half was a dull affair, neither side looked likely to take the lead.

The only chance for the remainder of the half came from Shamrock Celtic when an inswinging corner kick by Dean Noble was met by the head of Caylam Gamble but he couldn’t direct the header on target, and it went just wide of the post on the half-hour mark.

The second half opened up more in terms of chances. Shamrock Celtic had the ball in the back of the net within five minutes of the restart when Luca Rampersaud was played through and slotted home, but the goal was ruled out by referee Carl Doyle as the striker strayed offside before scoring.

Ten minutes later St. Peter’s finally had their opening goal. A brilliant through ball cracked open the Shamrock defence when Jake Kane was slipped in. Kane took a touch to set himself up and fired the ball underneath Ian Neary with an excellent finish from the winger to give his side the lead at Travers Insurance Park.

St. Peter’s grew in confidence and started to dominate possession and the Shamrock defence was feeling the pressure. The strike partnership of Chad Ryan and Tony Harris was proving difficult to deal with as one worked off the other and it seemed like only a matter of time before they converted one of their chances to double the lead.

Shamrock Celtic brought on their big centre forward Oisin McGraynor in the 70th minute to try and trouble the St. Peter’s backline with his aerial ability but it was his technique with his feet that troubled the Bray side.

Right after coming on McGraynor won back possession on the edge of the box before beating two oncoming St. Peter’s players and firing a powerful effort toward goal. The ball was heading into the back of the net only for Niall Vaughan to pull off a fantastic save.

St. Peter’s struck for the second time in the 80th minute as Tony Harris found the back of the net through a wonderfully struck volley from outside the box. Harris needed no invitation to take on the strike and found his effort flying into the top corner to book his side’s place in the final of the Wicklow Cup.

Harris will find it very hard to ever top a strike like that in a big game like the semi-final of the cup.

Shamrock Celtic did put St. Peter’s under pressure for the final few minutes as they grabbed a goal back in the 85th minute when a free-kick by Dean Noble hit the bar and fell to Luca Rampersaud who headed home.

Despite them grabbing a goal there just wasn’t enough time to pile the pressure on and force another and send the game to extra-time.

St. Peter’s are planning on making history as they have the chance to do the quadruple. The Fassaroe side play Shamrock Celtic again on Sunday in the final of the Jim McLaughlin Cup which kicks off at 2 p.m. in Travers Insurances Park. They then have two more finals as they have Arklow United in the Charlie Bishop Cup final next weekend, and finally the Wicklow Cup final against Avonmore the following week.

Three cup finals in three weeks! St. Peter’s are on the edge of creating history in Wicklow League soccer.

St Peters: 1. Niall Vaughan, 2. Rian Greene, 3. Davy Berry, 4. Dean Fletcher, 5. Des Kelly, 6. Jamie Kelly, 7. Shane O’Neill, 8. Killian O’Carroll, 9. Chad Ryan, 10. Tony Harris, 11. Jake Kane. Sub: Anto Gilligan for Tony Harris (85).

Shamrock Celtic: 1. Ian Neary, 2. Simon Philips, 3. Andrew Earls, 4. Robert Keogh, 5. Caylam Gamble, 6. Chris Ffrench, 7. Jensen O’Connor Cox, 8. Dean Noble, 9. Luca Rampersaud, 10. Jack Crowley, 11. James Lang. Sub: Oisin McGraynor for J Lang (70).

Referee: Carl Doyle.