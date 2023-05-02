St. Peter’s building momentum at business end of season

Chad Ryan netted a hat-trick against Glencormac

The Ardmore Rovers Under-9s at the Bray v. Waterford clash in the Carlisle Grounds on Friday last.

St. Peter’s are building momentum at the right stage of the season, and on Friday evening they powered to a 5-0 win over Glencormac United.

Chad Ryan netted a perfect hat-trick for the Saints, while Darren Lacey and Des Kelly chipped in with a goal apiece.

Newtown United ‘A’ also picked up three points against the Glens on Tuesday of last week, winning 2-1 with goals from Dean Odlum and Jack Elliott.

Division 1

High-flying St. Anthony’s added three points to their tally last Wednesday evening as they saw off Roundwood 4-1.

Shane Doyle (two), Paddy Woods and Dan Lacey got their goals, with Kian Brady replying.

Carnew ‘A’ and Arklow Celtic shared the spoils after a 4-4 draw at the Back Alley.

Lee Doyle (two), Mikey Doyle and Pat Dempsey netted for Celtic, while Dan Redmond, Justin House, John Kavanagh and Eoin Kavanagh scored for the hosts.

Carnew ‘A’ picked up a win on Sunday, as they overcame Arklow Town ‘B’ 3-1, with goals from John Kavanagh, Ben Gilligan and Cillian McDonald.

Division 3

Glenealy got the better of local rivals and leaders Rathnew 2-1 last Wednesday evening. Alan Driver gave them an early advantage and then turned provider, teeing up Enan Glynn, who fired a first-time effort into the corner of the net.

Rathnew halved the deficit on the stroke of half-time, but Glenealy held firm after the interval to take the points.

The villagers got back to winning ways on Sunday with a 3-2 win over Ashford Rovers ‘C’ at Ballinalea Park. Goals from Ethan Snell (two) and Gary Byrne had Rathnew three goals to the good and, although Ashford managed to pull two back through Brian Cornyn and Colin Cassidy, they couldn’t find an equaliser.

Newtown United ‘B’ and Ashford Rovers ‘C’ drew 2-2 at the Matt Kelly Community Grounds last Wednesday evening, with Daire Killen and Karl Carthy netting for the Magpies and Robbie Eyre and Brian Cornyn replying.

Goals from Terry Murphy, Ryan Clarke and Karl Carthy earned Newtown a 3-0 win over Carnew ‘C’ at the Back Alley on Sunday.