St. Anthony’s show their class in Thomas Scott Cup semi-final mauling of Arklow Town B

Kilcoole side through to face Arklow Celtic in decider

The St. Anthony's side who powered into the final of the Thomas Scott Cup with a handsome victory over Arklow Town B.

Arklow Town B 0

It was a ruthless, efficient and classy showing from the Kilcoole men as they trashed Arklow Town B in the Thomas Scott Cup semi-final at Travers Insurances Park on Thursday evening.

St. Anthony’s were undoubtedly fuelled by their 1-1 draw against the Town at the start of the month, a result which meant they missed out on promotion to the Premier Division by the slimmest of margins to Arklow United.

Crowds gathered all around Lamberton, with the Arklow Town supporters sensing a real possibility of silverware from their ‘B’ team. Sadly for them, it went far from planned or anticipated.

The sides were evenly matched inside the opening quarter of an hour and it was Arklow Town who had the better of the chances in the early stages. A pinpoint crossfield ball from centre-back Ciarán O’Shea was taken down by wideman Craig Browne.

Browne cut inside on to his right foot, but his effort flashed narrowly wide.

Just after the quarter of an hour mark, the deadlock was breached. Some fine work from St. Anthony’s winger Cian Davis forced a good save from Dylan Byrne in the Arklow Town net, but the ball trickled kindly into the path of the on rushing Matt Kennedy who made no mistake from the edge of the six-yard box.

The Arklow Town B side who lost out to St. Anthony's last week.

Just two minutes later, the visitors doubled their lead. Town goalkeeper Dylan Byrne was charged down quickly by Louis Thomas and Thomas managed to block Byrne’s attempted clearance. The ball bounced straight into the bottom corner, dealing Arklow Town a massive blow.

With just under half an hour on the clock, two goals became three when Cian Davis got on the end of a ball in behind the Arklow Town defence. Davis checked back inside onto his right foot and his deflected effort deceived Dylan Byrne to add his side’s third of the game.

St. Anthony’s showed no sign of easing off the gas and just moments later they found their fourth and it was that man Cian Davis once again. The pacey winger cut inside and unleashed a strike from just outside the 18-yard box.

Davis’ effort trickled into the back of the net to pile more misery on John Cushe’s outfit.

Arklow Town nearly got a goal back after the restart when Ciarán O’Shea played another ball over the top of the St. Anthony’s backline. The ball fell straight into the path of Arklow Town skipper Chris Furlong, but his effort from an acute angle flashed over the bar.

The goal hungry Kilcoole men made it five just minutes before the break after another classy finish, this time from striker Shane Doyle.

With Arklow Town desperately needing to hear the half-time whistle, on the cusp of the interval, it became 6-0 to the away side.

Blake Ryan drove through the Arklow Town midfield before hitting a rocket into the bottom corner in what was arguably the goal of the game, from a match filled with quality from the visitors.

It didn’t take the visitors long to continue their rich vein of form in Arklow and just minutes into the second half, they found their seventh. A long ball in behind the Town defence seemed to catch the backline off guard and Louis Thomas slotted the ball into the back of the net in composed fashion.

St. Anthony’s put the icing on the cake with their eighth of the game.

Some great link up play between the lines from the St. Anthony’s attackers saw them thread the ball in behind the defence for midfielder Daniel Lacey who played the ball across for Mikel Counihan. Counihan’s effort was saved well by Dylan Byrne, but the ball fell back into the path of Lacey who tapped in from close range.

A night to forget for Arklow Town ‘B’, but for St. Anthony’s, they know they’re just 90 minutes away from the Thomas Scott Cup and should they perform like they did last night, they will be hard stopped.

Facing them will be Arklow Celtic who got the better of Carnew FC in the other semi-final in the Back Alley on Monday evening.

Arklow Town ‘B’: Dylan Byrne; Callum Randall, Conor Gahan, Ciarán O’Shea, Jordan O’Neill; Tom Somers, Karl Kirwan, Kyle Nolan; Chris Furlong, Mark Wixted, Craig Browne. Subs: Leigh Hannigan for T Somers (25), Jack Darcy for M Wixted (52), Tom Connors for C Furlong (62), Donal O’Keefe for K Kirwan (75), Jonathan Doyle for C Gahan (80).

St.Anthony’s: Darren Callopy; Charlie McGuire, Ryan Heffernan, Lorcan Kenna, Luke O’Callaghan; Matt Kennedy, Louis Thomas, Daniel Lacey; Cian Davis, Shane Doyle, Blake Ryan. Subs: Mikel Counihan for C Davis (68), Philip O’Brien for S Doyle (80) Louis Stokes for R Heffernan (85).

Referee: Carl Doyle.