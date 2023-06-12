St. Anthony’s show class against Arklow Celtic in Thomas Scott Cup final

Devastating four-goal blitz in second half secured title

Ann Busher pesents St. Anthony's Dan Lacey with the man of the match award after the Thomas Scott Cup final in Rathdrum.

Arklow Celtic 1

ST. ANTHONY’S have been crowned Thomas Scott Cup champions after a devastating four-goal second half saw them saunter beyond the outmatched challenge of Arklow Celtic on Saturday evening.

Daniel Lacey put St. Anthony’s in front before substitute Cian Davis helped himself to a brace of goals, and Shane Doyle and Blake Ryan got their names on the scoresheet in a rampant second half.

On the flip side, Arklow rarely got out of third gear, with Lee Doyle’s second-half strike being all that they could manage on the night.

Sophie, Matt and Olly Kennedy celebrate St. Anthony's winning the Thomas Scott Cup.

Compared to the swaggering showing that they would produce in the second half at Pat O’Toole Park, St. Anthony’s first-half display was far more pensive and uncertain at times. It was evident that they were the better side, but their rhythm rarely materialised in the opening 45.

In truth, the first half was lacking much in the way of momentum whatsoever. Perhaps due to cup final related nerves, perhaps down to both sides feeling each other out. One way or the other, it was not until the second half that the game truly came alive.

Early minutes in the game alluded to the pattern that would come to define the game itself. Shane Doyle was physically strong and tactically clever as a target man, pinning up against the Arklow centre-backs and allowing for the ball to come into him, inviting teammates into play.

Doyle had two early chances, a header that went over and a shot from the edge of the box that was easily saved by Eoin Kavanagh. And on 15 minutes, they finally took the lead with Doyle heavily involved.

The ball was sent long up the right flank, where he flicked it on off his head. Daniel Lacey and Blake Ryan combined on the edge of the box, before Lacey sent a left-footed half-volley into the bottom corner.

The rest of the first half played out with little in the way of incident or intrigue. A yellow card here, a tame header over the bar there, and the half-time whistle blew with St. Anthony’s leading 1-0.

Lexie Harte and Shane Doyle celebrate St. Anthony's winning the Thomas Scott Cup.

At the break, Kilcoole introduced the tricky Cian Davis for Mikel Counihan. He gave St. Anthony’s more of a traditional winger out on the left flank, stretching the Arklow back five. His impact paid dividends inside just four minutes.

Luke O’Callaghan hooked the ball over the top of the Celtic defence to the onrushing Shane Doyle. The striker bore down on goal before poking the ball beyond the rampaging Eoin Kavanagh. The ball was going wide, but Davis arrived on the scene and hooked a shot into the back of the net beyond the recovering defender on the line.

Just four minutes later, it was 3-0 as St. Anthony’s put the foot on the accelerator and left Arklow Celtic behind them. The third goal was the pick of the bunch in this humble writer’s opinion. Once again, Doyle was at the epicentre, as he reversed a pass into Daniel Lacey on halfway.

He raced clear down the left flank but, rather than shoot, he showed the wherewithal to square it to his right to the supporting Blake Ryan, who contorted his right boot to get a shot off and beyond Eoin Kavanagh.

Just seven minutes after that, on the hour mark, it was 4-0. Matt Kennedy did well to win the ball high up the pitch.

Lacey slipped it into Doyle, who arrowed a right-footed strike into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Arklow Celtic did manage to get themselves a goal when Lee Doyle took advantage of a lapse in concentration at the back to squeeze the ball past Darren Collopy and into the corner, but it was a false dawn and, three minutes later, St. Anthony’s made it 5-1 when David Lacey slid Cian Davis in on goal and he placed it beyond Kavanagh.

When the final whistle blew, the cherry on the top of a triumphant season was confirmed. Promotion to the Premier Division and a trophy in the cabinet. They could not have asked for much more.

St. Anthony’s: Darren Collopy; Luke O’Callaghan, Lorcan Kenna, Ryan Heffernan, Charlie McQuirke; Blake Ryan, Daniel Lacey, Matt Kennedy; Lewi Thomas, Shane Doyle, Mikel O’Cunihan. Subs: Cian Davis for M Counihan (HT), Philip O’Brien for S Doyle (76), Patrick Woods for D Lacey (81), John Fitz for L Thomas (83), Kallan Murdiff for B Ryan (86).

Arklow Celtic: Eoin Kavanagh; Jack Hurley, Mark Waldron, Davey Moorehouse; Graham Heaney, Eddie Gattesby, Pat Dempsey, Mark Doyle, Brian Thompson; Lee Doyle, Tommy Larkin. Subs: Danny Lai for E Gatesby (52), Joe Reid for J Hurley (60), Mickey Doyle for T Larkin (60), David Kavanagh for M Doyle (66).

REFEREE: Mick Kennedy