St. Anthony’s prove ruthless against Rathnew in WDSL U14 final

Kelly stars for Kilcoole outfit in Celtic Park

The St. Anthony's Under-14 team who defeated Rathnew in the Under-14 A final at Celtic Park, Arklow.

A ruthless and emphatic showing from St. Anthony’s proved too strong for Rathnew in the WDSL Under-14 A Premier Trophy final last weekend.

Talisman Oscar Kelly impressed from the off with a hat-trick for the champions inside the opening ten minutes of action

Having represented the county GAA Under-14 team down in Ferns earlier in the day, man of the match Oscar Kelly raced down the left wing and put in a sumptuous cross which Dominic

Awobajo finished with a deft left foot volley over the stranded Rathnew netminder.

Things got worse for Rathnew when left winger Kelly scored a second St. Anthony’s goal after a goalmouth scramble in the fourth minute.

Shortly after, Kelly then added a third goal, this time with his head, courtesy of a corner from Daire Grehan. The game was over as a contest when Kelly scored his hat-trick on 10 minutes with a cracking left foot shot from 25 yards that nestled in the bottom right-hand corner.

Rathnew never gave up and came into the game. They tested keeper Ryan Gray midway through the first half, but he came out well to block a shot that looked destined to find the back of the net.

The Rathnew defenders and keeper continued to pull off a string of great last-ditch blocks and saves to keep out strikes from Awobajo, Quaid, Byrne, Davies, Jayawardene and James Dutton.

Dutton was another dual player who had played in midfield for the county GAA team that day.

The game was over as a contest early in the second half when Lucas Constantino showed some of his Brazilian samba magic.

He danced in from the right wing dribbling around the Rathnew defence to finish with a magnificent right-foot shot into the bottom left corner of the net.

The last goal of the day was another special finish. Dominic Awobajo picked the ball up just over halfway on the right-hand side.

He went on one of his trademark runs leaving three or four opposition defenders in his wake to finish with a powerful right footed shot from just inside the Rathnew penalty area.

It was a fitting way to cap off a great day for St Anthony’s who are beginning to show the form they showed last season when they won a Wicklow Premier Division title and Cup double.

St Anthony’s: Ryan Gray; Conor Church. Jude Meenan, Rory Gill, Daire Grehan; Matthew Ryan, Dominic Awobajo, Tom Quaid, James Dutton, Lucas Constantino, Oscar Kelly, Dafydd Davies, Cahal Jayawardene, Scott Byrne.