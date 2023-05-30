St. Anthony’s lose out after thrilling DDSL U13 Cup decider

Leicester Celtic edge gallant Kilcoole side in a thriller

The St. Anthony's side who lost out narrowly in the Under-13 DDSL Clubforce Cup final.

St. Anthony’s 0

In a thrilling, end to end Under-13 Girls Clubforce Cup final at the AUL Complex in Dublin, St. Anthony’s narrowly missed out on bringing the trophy back to Kilcoole after an agonising 1-0 defeat at the hands of Leicester Celtic.

The St. Anthony’s side spent most of the first half defending against the pacy forward line of Leicester Celtic and did so well in the opening stages of the clash.

With just five minutes remaining until the interval, a deflected shot ran through the defence into the back of the St. Anthony’s net.

The second half started brightly for the St. Anthony’s girls who managed to string some good passing play together, but Leicester Celtic regained possession and attacked Grace Smyth’s goal with pressure.

Due to a number of great saves from the St. Anthony’s net minder, as well as last minute tackles from the defence, the Kilcoole outfit ensured that Leicester Celtic’s lead was not doubled.

St. Anthony’s shifted gears with around 10 minutes to go and created three nail-biting chances. One being nodded over the bar from Grace Finnegan, and another being a deflected effort from Amelia Cowap.

Anabel Prendergast also went agonisingly close to finding an equaliser for the Wicklow natives, but her effort flashed just wide of the Leicester Celtic net.

St. Anthony’s girls finished the half on top but unfortunately for them, they ran out of time in the tie and finished as runners up in this year’s U13’s Club Force Division 1 League Final.

Despite the disappointing result, it was an amazing achievement for a squad that only started playing competitively eight months ago and the St. Anthony’s players can be very proud of themselves.

St. Anthony’s: Grace Smyth; Ornagh McDermott, Millie Dunne, Ruby Devlin, Amelia Cowap; Alanie Flood, Laura Stanley, Grace Finnegan, Isabella Macleod, Caoimhe Gill; Ella Long, Anabel Prendergast, Poppy Smullen, Ella Bell, Tova Albertsson, Alana Synott.