Six new faces take up positions on WDFL committee

Michael Conlon and Liam Kilbride remain but John Shea calls it a day

Avonmore captain Gavin Cullen receives the man of the match award from John Shea of the WDFL following the WDFL Youths Cup final. Michael Conlon has paid tribute to Shea after he stepped down from the WDFL at last week's AGM.

THE Wicklow District Football League held its AGM last Monday, July 10, with a list of changes both in personnel and administration made for 2023/24.

Long-serving John Shea has stepped aside from the management committee, with Michael Conlan and Liam Kilbride staying on.

As far as additions are concerned, Andy Bishop, Shane Greene, Peter Porter, Ian Neary, John Snell, and Boodan Rampersaud have come in, with another addition to be made in due course.

Specific executive positions will be assigned at the first meeting of the new WDFL management committee next Monday.

There has also been a major change to the eligibility rules.

The rule stipulating that management committee members could not be members of individual football clubs has been waived.

Speaking to this paper about the league’s modus operandi going forward, chairman Michael Conlan highlighted the advancement of women’s football in the county.

2022 saw the introduction of all-female teams in a number of counties, although Conlan admitted that this side of the game was not afforded the attention that it deserved.

He said: “Given that there were only three people, we didn’t have much time to look around and improve the league, so we are looking to improve the league and improve the standards of the competition.

“Women’s football was something, and I take it that I am partly responsible, we tried to get it off the ground, but we couldn’t get all the clubs to agree on what they wanted and realistically, given the lack of time I was able to give to it, it sort of drifted.

“One of the things we do want to do is try and bring some women on the committee and address the issue of women’s football because, realistically, there should be women’s football in the county. There are a lot of teams playing outside the county at the moment because there isn’t something there for them to play in.”

Asked about John Shea’s departure from the WDFL management committee, Michael Conlan expressed gratitude to him for his service, pointing to his experience serving as both secretary and fixtures secretary.

He said: “We really do wish John the best of luck and thank him for his service.

“It is an onerous task and I think it is getting harder, but it is certainly an onerous task.

“We are sorry to see him go but I understand his reason for leaving,” he added.