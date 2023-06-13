Shane O’Neill’s sweet strike seals terrific treble for St. Peter’s!

Premier title, Jim McLaughlin and Bishop Cup crowns secured by Fassaroe men

Great grandson of Charlie Bishop James Murray presents St. Peter's captain Chad Ryan with the Charlie Bishop Cup after his side defeated Arklow United in the final.

Arklow United 0

A sweetly struck Shane O’Neill penalty after 22 minutes of this Charlie Bishop Cup final proved to be the decisive score as St. Peter’s FC secured a terrific treble of WDFL titles and moved one step closer to a clean sweep.

O’Neill’s spot-kick, awarded for a foul on the busy Chad Ryan, wasn’t the only effort that ended up in the back of the net, with Arklow United looking like they had grabbed a late, late equaliser when substitute Ritchie Neary got on the end of a Zach Kilbride cross to finish home past Niall Vaughan at the second attempt only for the wild celebrations to be cruelly cut short due to the fact that the linesman had his flag raised for offside.

A goal would have been just reward for Arklow United’s hard-working effort to thwart Shane Greene’s side on their seemingly relentless march, but the call, tight as it may have appeared to be, meant that Peter Clare and Dermot Ryan’s men would have no more time to go in search of an equaliser and the Fassaroe outfit and their loyal band of followers were celebrating yet again when Carl Doyle’s final whistle sounded moments later.

St. Peter’s would probably have been kicking themselves had Neary’s goal stood and forced extra-time before a tidy crowd in the bakingly hot Travers Insurances Park given the chances that they had created across the entire game but most especially in the second half where a combination of fine goalkeeping and poor finishing had kept the game at 1-0 until the death.

Lydia, Ian and Amelia Neary with the WDFL Premier Division cup.

“It wasn’t the best game we’ve played, but sometimes you just have win ugly,” was St. Peter’s manager Shane Greene’s immediate reaction not long after the final whistle. “Credit to them (Arklow United), they had a great game plan, they stuck with it, they kind of made it difficult for us. They didn’t let us play the football we should have played. But you have to credit them. They’re a credit to themselves.

“I think (there was) a bit of tiredness was showing in the lads, to be honest with you. They were blowing a bit because of a lot of games. But look, we got over the line,” he added.

St. Peter’s certainly created more of the chances in this game, but the St. Peter’s manager said one was enough in the end.

“One (chance) was enough. Shane is well able to stick them away. He got one there fairly recently as well. Overall, delighted, but we need to regroup, get a rest and go again next week,” he said.

Arklow United’s late joy at having bagged an equaliser was crushed by the raised flag on the opposite sideline to where Shane Greene was standing.

“I wasn’t sure. To be honest with you, I thought it was a goal from where I was standing, but the linesman, in the first half Chad (Ryan) was called off a lot, so the linesman was on his game... or was he?” he joked.

Shane Greene has concern over fatigue given all the games St. Peter’s have played in recent weeks, but he also says that the return of some players who weren’t available on Sunday will be a big boost, and that Avonmore’s game may suit his side better than that of their opponents in the Charlie Bishop Cup final.

“It’s a different game next week because we’re playing a side that likes to knock the ball around a bit more so it might suit us a bit better, but then they’re coming in fresh, our lads are a bit leggy. The only thing is that we have two or three players back this week which we were missing today. Darren Lacey is back as well, so that just makes us that bit stronger,” he said.

There were some decent chances for both sides early doors, Chad Ryan firing wide after a long ball from Darren McAteer before Sean Clare came close at the other end after good work by Shane Connolly and Conor Dodd, a touch from the latter really catching the eye.

Arklow United goalkeeper Stephen Doyle and St. Peter’s netminder Niall Vaughan were kept on their toes in the early stages of this game, Vaughan saving from Cian Li and Doyle punching clear from a Killian O’Carroll cross that as destined for the head of Chad Ryan.

There were 22 minutes gone when Arklow United’s Paul Lalor was found guilty of having pulled Chad Ryan down in the box and Shane O’Neill fired home to the bottom corner of Stephen Doyle’s goal to leave it 1-0 at the first water break.

Arklow United’s defensive wall stood firm after 33 when O’Neill blasted a free-kick into it after a foul on Chad Ryan by the hard-working Naoise Tracey with a delightful Jamie Kelly ball causing the issue in the first place.

James Murray presents the man of the match award to Dean Fletcher of St. Peter's.

Niall Vaughan had to be sharp after 36 when Mark Nolan found Adam Rochford whose effort was saved by the St. Peter’s netminder who had to be alert to keep it out.

At the other end, A Tony Harris effort from distance was gathered by Doyle in the Arklow net who would produce an excellent save from Jake Kane moments later.

Ryan Greene would prove to be the saviour for St. Peter’s right before the half-time whistle when he spoiled an Arklow United move involving Shane Connolly, Adam Rochford and Mark Nolan with a vital challenge that just had to be made.

Arklow United made two changes after the break, bringing in Matt Dempsey and Zach Kilbride with both adding fresh energy to the party, but there would be little to write home about until Stephen Doyle produced another fine save, this time from the head of Tony Harris with 22 gone in the second half.

Chances were created by both sides in the bright sunshine of Travers Insurances Park, with St. Peter’s undoubtedly looking the more threatening with missed efforts from Jamie Kelly and Chad Ryan as they looked to hit United on the break.

The Arklow side had their own opportunities, Cian Li blazing over a free after 84 and Niall Vaughan gathering a long ball from Stephen Kavanagh to Zach Kilbride before Shane Connolly blasted an effort well wide, in fact almost taking out the man running the barbecue over at the corner of the Arklow Town clubhouse with his wayward effort.

With the game moving into added time, Arklow United attacked. Cian Li released Zack Kilbride who, despite the best intentions of Darren McAteer, whipped in a cross to Ritchie Neary whose first-time header was brilliantly saved by Vaughan, but Neary fired home the rebound and turned to celebrate as the crowd went wide with delight.

Alas, the din and the hope soon faded when they realised that the linesman’s flag was raised aloft.

There would be no time for another chance. St. Peter’s held on. The treble had been secured. The big one is this Sunday at 3pm. Destiny awaits.

St. Peter’s FC: Niall Vaughan; Ryan Greene, Darren McAtteer. Dean Fletcher, Davey Berry; Jake Kane, Shane O’Neill, Killian O’Carroll, Tony Harris; Chad Ryan, Jamie Kelly. Subs: Darren Lacey for J Kane (84).

Arklow United: Stephen Doyle; Naoise Tracey, Dillon Mordaunt, Paul Lalor, Shane Connolly; Cian Li, Mark Nolan, Conor Dodd, Sean Clare; Adam Walker, Adam Rochford. Subs: Matt Dempsey for M Nolan (H/T), Zach Kilbride for A Walker (H/T), Lee Walker for D Mordaunt (55), Stephen Kavanagh for N Tracey (74), Ritchie Neary for A Rochford (74).

Referee: Carl Doyle