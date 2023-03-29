Seven up for Rathnew against Carnew FC ‘C’ in Charlie Cup quarter-final

Villagers go on a scoring spree against Carnew FC ‘C’

Carnew FC C 0

Rathnew put on a stellar performance at Shamrock Park to stroll into the semi-final of the Charlie Byrne Cup after they put seven goals past Carnew FC C. The home side wasted no time in opening the scoring as they hit the back of the net after just five minutes. A header from close range from Dean Breen was enough to open the scoring as the hosts began their dominance in front of the goal. Jordan Graham was again in top form for his side as he bagged a brace in the early stages of the first half, his second goal was a beauty as he got on the end of a John Lester inswinging corner-kick to fire home and put his side 3-0 up with just 20 minutes on the clock. Rathnew midfielder Gary Byrne was unlucky not to see his free-kick sail into the top corner in the 37th minute, but Carnew keeper Quentin House did well to tip the ball over the bar with a brilliant fingertip save. Things got better for the hosts as they found the back of the net in the final minute of the first half, this time Stuart Murphy found the back of the net. The centre back did well to dribble past two Carnew players before the outstretched leg of a Carnew defender sent Murphy tumbling to the ground resulting in referee Mick Kennedy pointing to the spot. Murphy stepped up and slotted the penalty past House in the Carnew goal. With the tie ultimately over at half-time the only question was how many goals the home side would get after the break. Jordan Graham was hungry for more goals and completed his hat-trick ten minutes after the restart as he showed quick feet to receive the ball in the box before taking a touch and firing low into the bottom corner past House sealing his hat-trick. Murphy clearly got a taste for goals in the first half as he was constantly pushing forward in the second half, he too managed to find the back of the net two more times to also get his hat-trick. The centre-back was clinical in front of goal when his chances came as his three shots on target resulted in three goals. Graham and Murphy would possibly have to share the match ball after the final whistle. It was a cup tie for Carnew to forget, they just never got going and after Rathnew scored their first they couldn’t stop them. For Rathnew it’s a really good opportunity to add some silverware this season, over the years they have been a very good cup side and have always done well in cup competitions. After their performance on Sunday, they may very well be close favourites for the Charlie Byrne Cup. There are still some good sides in the Charlie Byrne Cup as Newtown United and Arklow United remain in the competition, but Rathnew will fancy their chances against anyone this season. Carnew have an opportunity to put this game behind them as they host Ashford Rovers on Sunday at Back Alley, in the afternoon 2pm kick off. Anything other than a win won’t do as they have just three points from eight games and sit bottom of Division 3. Ashford currently sit in fourth in the table and need three points to put the pressure on Newtown who are in third but are just a point behind United. Rathnew: 1. Dylan Keogh, 2. James Haynes, 3. Tom Quinn, 4. Stuart Murphy, 5. Jonah Graham, 6. Ethan Snell, 7. Dean Green, 8. Gary Byrne, 9. John Keogh, 10. John Lester, 11. Jordan Graham. Subs: Kristian Kearney for Tom Quinn (65), Nathan Enerstad for James Haynes (75). Carnew: 1. Quentin House, 2. Chris Nolan, 3. Glenn Dunne, 4. Jack Kearney, 5. Jason House, 6. Chris Bashel, 7. Evan Kavanagh, 8. Cathal Rooney, 9. Adam Farrell, 10. Callum Walsh, 11. Jack Kavanagh. Referee: Mick Kennedy