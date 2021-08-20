Scales shines on mixed weekend for Wicklow’s  footballers 

Darragh Markey of Drogheda United in action against Liam Scales of Shamrock Rovers during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match last weekend.

It was a mixed weekend for Wicklow’s soccer stars both at home and abroad, with a varying degree of results on the field.

In the Airtricity League men’s Premier Division, Liam Scales continued his fine season form as Shamrock Rovers continued their defence of their crown with a 1-0 win over Drogheda United.

Despite a move to Celtic on the horizon, the Barndarrig native’s performance levels have not waned, as he helped the Hoops to their eight win in-a-row in all competitions, with Aaron Greene netting the match winning goal.

On the flip side, however, Drogheda, who were missing both Chris Lyons and Hugh Douglas on the day, fell to their fifth consecutive defeat in all competitions.

As for the Hoops, due to St. Patrick’s Athletic’s win over Waterford on Friday, Rovers remain top by three points with a game in-hand.

Stephen McGuinness was an unused substitute for Bohemians in their 1-0 win over third placed Sligo Rovers, which bridges the gap between them and the Bit O’ Red to just four points.

There was a full round of fixtures in the First Division. Wexford pulled off just their second win of the season when they beat Cabinteely 2-1 at Ferrycarrig Park.

Karl Manahan played all 90 minutes for the hosts, while Keith Dalton and Daniel Blackbyrne started for Cabs as they fell to their eight defeat from 10 games.

Bray Wanderers continued their fine vein of league form with a dramatic win over Treaty United. Conor Clifford scored a last minute penalty to clinch the win that sees the Seagulls leapfrog Treaty United into third place in the First Division.

They have now gone eight games without defeat in the league as they continue to step up their promotion challenge.

A hop, skip, and a jump across the water, where Daire O’Connor was an unused substitute in Ayr United’s penalty shootout win over Dundee United in the cup.

Remaining in Scotland, where Claire Walsh was a second half substitute in Glasgow City’s emphatic 4-1 cup win over the Spartans.

The result, which means Glasgow have now scored 13 goals in their last two games, leaves them top of their group.

In League Two in England, Pierce Sweeney played all 90 minutes, but could not prevent Exeter City from losing 3-0 defeat Leyton Orient, while Conor Carty was brought on as a substitute in the second-half in Wolverhampton Wanderers under-23s’ 2-1 win over Middlesbrough.