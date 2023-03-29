Roan Lynch clinches it for Carnew FC against Arklow United in Thomas Scott Cup quarter-final

Roan grabs extra-time winner against Arklow United

Carnew's Ben Gilligan and his uncle John Kavanagh celebrate after a goal at the Back Alley. Photo: Lorraine Gilligan

Arklow United A 2

Carnew FC A booked their place in the last four of the Thomas Scott Cup semi-final thanks to an extra-time last-minute goal from Billies GAA player Roan Lynch.

Carnew were deserved winners on the day despite blowing a 2-0 lead in the second half and will certainly fancy their chances of winning the Cup after knocking Division 1 league leaders Arklow United A out of the competition.

The opening stages of the game were controlled by Arklow United, with Sean Clare and Cian LI looking bright for the visitors. For Carnew, Eoin Kavanagh was lively down the left wing as was Conall McCrea in the centre of the park.

Despite United dominating possession, it was Carnew who came closest early on after Eoin Kavanagh’s corner was met at the front post by John Kavanagh. Sadly, for the Carnew attacker, he couldn’t keep his header down and the ball went narrowly over the bar.

Arklow United then found themselves close to opening the scoring shortly after. Shane Connolly’s free kick was headed on by Sean Clare into the path of Mark Nolan who couldn’t direct his effort goalwards.

Just seconds later, it was a piece of individual brilliance from Eoghan Dolan which set John Kavanagh up for the opener.

Dolan flicked the ball up inside the 18-yard box and delivered a delicate cross onto the head of Kavanagh who headed home from close range.

With half-time fast approaching, Carnew doubled their lead after some terrific play from Eoin Kavanagh. Arklow United cleared their lines from a corner but only as far as Kavanagh on the left flank.

The pacey winger cut inside and fired a rocket into the bottom corner from the guts of 25 yards to double the hosts’ lead.

With Arklow United clearly frustrated with their first-half efforts, the introduction of Stephen Kavanagh off the bench did add some well needed firepower to their efforts.

Brian Moran was also introduced at the interval, and it was the duo of Moran and Kavanagh which helped Arklow United back into the affair.

Stephen Kavanagh raced through down the wing and delivered a low, dangerous cross into the six-yard box and the experienced Brian Moran was on hand to tap in from close range.

After halving the deficit, Arklow United chased that vital equaliser and after some brilliant footwork inside the Carnew box from Sean Clare, he was fouled, with referee Reuben Collins pointing to the spot.

Carnew were far from impressed with the referee’s decision and lost Conall McCrea to a second yellow card due to dissent.

Both sides pushed for a winning goal in the final minutes, but also didn’t want to concede so dropped their defensive lines back significantly.

Extra-time was needed to separate both sides and with legs tiring across the pitch, the creation of chances were few and far between.

That was until the final minute of extra-time when Thomas Smith’s inch-perfect through ball fell kindly into the path of Roan Lynch.

Lynch was met with the on-rushing Stephen Doyle, but he managed to squeeze the ball past Doyle and into the United net, sending the Carnew faithful berserk on the sidelines.

Arklow United barely had time to tip off again when the referee sounded his whistle for full-time with Carnew setting up a clash in the final four of the Thomas Scott Cup.

Carnew FC A: Paddy Adaire; Rory O’Brien, Chris Montague, Justin House, John Walsh; Eoghan Dolan, Roan Lynch, Conall McCrea; Ben Gilligan, John Kavanagh, Eoin Kavanagh. Subs: Will O’Neill for John Walsh (46), Thomas Smith for John Kavanagh (82).

Arklow United: Stephen Doyle; Naoise Treacy, Shane Connolly, Jordan Kinch, Conor Blaney; Cian Li, Adam Rochford, Matt Dempsey; Mark Nolan, Zach Kilbride, Sean Clare. Subs: Brian Moran for Mark Nolan (46), Stephen Kavanagh for Adam Rochford (46), Dillon Mordaunt for Matt Dempsey (65), Keith Crosbie for Zach Kilbride (65).

Referee: Reuben Collins