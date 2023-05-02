Rian Ward seals sweet win for Wicklow over Roscommon in SFAI Interleague semi-final

Late strike in extra-time sends Garden side to final

Roscommon 1

Wicklow are through to the SFAI Under-12 Knockout Shield final after a dramatic extra-time victory over Roscommon.

The hosts looked down and out before substitute Nadal Kingne popped up with a last-gasp equaliser to take the tie to extra-time, and the Garden County would then find the winner in extra-time.

The home side came close to scoring the opener three minutes into the game.

After a corner kick was floated into the penalty area, Adam Saman cleared it away from danger, but only as far as Rian Ward. The midfielder tried his luck, but the shot went over the bar.

Wicklow's Rian Ward holds off Roscommon's Richie Conway.

Just under 10 minutes in, the visitors had a chance of their own. Richie Conway crossed in from a corner. Adam Lohan touched it down nicely to set himself up for the shot, but he put the ball wide of the post.

The Rossies always looked dangerous from set pieces, and they came close from a corner once again two minutes later. Conway sent the ball into the mixer, and Ciarán Higgins took a shot on, but Dylan O’Neill caught the ball to keep the game level.

The away side kept pushing for the opener, and they had another chance twenty minutes in. Conway played a through pass to Kevin Chifouric. The midfielder drove a low ball into the box. Finn O’Mahoney got on the end of the pass, but he could not steer it in, the ball going behind for a goal kick.

The chances kept on coming for the Connacht side. Higgins played a long ball over the top for O’Mahoney to chase. He got on the end of it, but O’Neill closed him down and saved the shot from close range.

Wicklow's Kevin Yan battles with Roscommon's Kevin Chifouric at Finn Park in Kilcoole.

The best chance of the game up to this point fell to the Leinster side a minute later. Tyler McElvaney gave a short corner to Kevin Yan. The forward sent it into the area. Alessio Coppola got his head on it, putting it narrowly over the crossbar.

Roscommon managed one more chance before the break. Conway whipped the ball in from a free kick out wide. Higgins flicked it on with his head. The ball fell to the feet of Lohan, but it bounced awkwardly, and he could not touch it into an empty net, sending the teams into half-time on a scoreline of 0-0.

The visitors kept up their attacking football after the restart. Saman made a great run down the right wing before beating the final defender to set himself up one-on-one against the goalkeeper. He let fly, but O’Neill made a good save to keep it out.

Just seconds later, the Rossies had another good opportunity, this time coming from a long throw-in being put into the box. Saman got good power on the header, but O’Neill kept up his heroics, making a great save to keep it level.

Wicklow had a free kick in a dangerous area four minutes into the second half. Robbie Doyle tried the shot, but it went over the bar.

O’Neill was needed to bail his team out once again at the back a minute later. Higgins passed wide to Diarmuid Naughton. The forward played a low ball in, and Lohan shot, forcing an unbelievable save by O’Neill.

Mieke, Neil and Bo Ffrench Mullen with comfortable seats to watch all the action in the Wicklow v. Roscommon clash in Kilcoole.

With just over 20 minutes left, the away side created yet another opportunity. Higgins picked up a loose ball inside the opposing half. He dribbled in and shot, but O’Neill got down to deny him again, and managed to securely hold on to the ball in the process.

With 15 minutes remaining, the hosts had their own chance to score. Donagh McKerr tried a speculative effort a long way out from goal, managing to hit the target, but Ewan Devine did well to catch the ball.

The Connacht side finally broke the deadlock with eight minutes left. Lohan won it high up the pitch with a good tackle. The forward dribbled in and squared it to Naughton, who tapped in to give his side the lead late on, leading to ecstatic celebrations from the players and travelling supporters.

The hosts came alive now, knowing they did not have long left to equalise. With only four minutes remaining, Coppola shot low from a free kick, but Devine did well to get down on it and hang on.

Then, with the very last kick of stoppage time, the Garden County found an incredible leveller. Alex Doyle played a corner into the box. The ball came off a defender, Devine kept it out. It then fell kindly for Kingne, the midfielder hammering home to take the game to extra-time.

Wicklow's Tyler McElvaney and Roscommon's Ciaran Higgins battle it out during the Under-12 SFAI Shield semi-final in Finn Park Kilcoole.

The only real chance of the first period of extra-time came from a shot by Ward for the home side from long range, which was saved by Devine.

The second period was more open. Roscommon were inches away from regaining their advantage with eight minutes left on the clock. Conway crossed in from a corner. Higgins shot, but the effort was cleared off the line to keep it all square.

With six minutes left in the match, the Leinster team scored the winning goal. Doyle won the ball high up the pitch. He passed across goal to Ward, who fired in to give his team the lead, sending the Wicklow team into ecstasy.

The hosts nearly wrapped it up two minutes later. Kingne got himself into a bit of space and let fly, looking to make it a brace for himself, but the shot went into the side netting. His team will not mind that too much, though, as that was to be the last real chance for either side, and the Garden County ran out winners by a final score of 2-1.

Wicklow's Kevin Yan about to tackle Roscommon's Laurence Martyn.

Wicklow will play Kerry in the final at Evergreen Park in Kilkenny after the Kingdom beat North Dublin 6-0 in their semi-final on Sunday. A date and time is yet to be decided.

Wicklow: 1. Dylan O’Neill, 2. Seán Byrne, 3. Freddie Kavanagh, 4. Donagh McKerr, 5. Rian Ward, 6. Nadal Kingne, 7. Rían Ward, 9.Tyler McElvane, 10. Alessio Coppola, 11. Kevin Yan, 12. Robbie Doyle, 13. Ben Stapleton, 14. AJ Long, 15. Oskar Dominic, 16. Harry Waite

Roscommon: 20. Ewan Devine, 2. Laurence Martyn, 3. Richie Conway, 4. Ciarán Higgins, 5. Adam Saman, 6. Eoghan Higgins, 7. Kevin Chifouric, 8. Finn O’Mahoney, 9. Adam Lohan, 10. Diarmuid Nuaghton, 11. Jamie O’Keefe, 1. Harry McDermott 12. Jonathon Greene, 13. Rory Hawkshawe, 14. Alex Doyle, 15. Scott Dowd, 16. Ethan Neary, 17. Wiktor Dabrowski, 18. Matthew Collins, 19. Daithí Finn, 21. Eoin O’Shaughnessy, 22. Jamie Cox, 23. Tyler Gibbons