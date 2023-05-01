REACTION: ‘Stonewall’ penalty call was game-changer in Bray Wanderers defeat to Waterford
“It’s a real opportunity to go 2-0 up. I didn’t think there was much of a decision to be made – it was very, very clear cut”
Daniel GormanBray People
Referee Eoghan O’Shea did not help Ian Ryan to kick off his bank holiday weekend in style. The Bray Wanderers manager was delighted with his side’s performances as they went down 1-2 against second placed Waterford FC but was not so enamoured with the actions of the man in the middle.