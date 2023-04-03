Ramblers ruin run as Bray Wanderers’ unbeaten start to season comes to an end in Cobh

There would be no cloud nine for Bray Wanderers’ unbeaten run as they slipped to a 2-1 loss at the hands of Cobh Ramblers.

The tie swung on the 61st minute dismissal of Alex Moody. The Seagulls goalkeeper missed his clearance and hauled down Wilson Waweru. The hosts would miss the spot-kick but landed the winner just a minute later.

Wanderers had been the better side despite going behind from a set-piece on 37 minutes. A Cobh own goal six minutes into the second period looked set to propel Bray towards victory as they began to dominate but then came Moody’s moment of madness and the writing was on the wall after that.

Going into the game, it was second v. third so there was plenty on the line as Ian Ryan and Shane Keegan pitted their wits against each other.

Ryan made three changes to his starting XI from victory over Wexford; Jack Hudson, Eoin Farrell and Conor Crowley came in for Dane Massey, Len O’Sullivan and Harry Groome.

Crowley was involved early on when his cross from the right caused problems in the Cobh area, but Ben Feeney was unable to force it in and Lee Steacy gathered.

Jack Doherty played under Ryan at Wexford in 2022 and is currently the division’s top scorer so his threat is well known. He broke clear in the 21st minute and was tracked by Hudson. Just as Doherty was about to pull the trigger, Hudson expertly slid in and poked it behind.

Bray should have struck first blood on 24 minutes. Crowley drove forward with the ball and slipped it out right to Lyons. He continued his surge forward and Lyons found him with the return pass, but Crowley fired straight at Steacy when he really should have bulged the net.

Moments later, Bray carved Cobh open before Ger Shortt saw his strike from an acute angle deflected over; dropping onto the roof of the net when it really could have gone anywhere.

Cobh took the lead against the run of play in the 40th minute. Cobh won a free 15 yards inside the Bray half. Jack Doherty curled it in left-footed and Brendan Frahill was completely free 10 yards out to guide a looping header beyond Moody’s dive. Shortly before the opener, another Doherty free saw Frahill cause aerial problems, but the Seagulls clearly had not learned their lesson.

Guillermo Almirall was introduced at the interval and Bray’s pressure finally told as they levelled on 51 minutes. Cobh wanted a handball against Feeney as he controlled the ball on the right flank, but it was not to be. He delivered a low cross and Frahill – with Lyons breathing down his neck – diverted it into his own net.

Cobh should have retaken the lead on 55 minutes. A sexy little back-heel from Doherty on the edge of the area saw Luke Desmond drive through a hole in the Bray defence and he had just Moody to beat. But he dragged his shot wide as Bray got away with one.

Alex Moody did not get away with anything minutes later though. Jack Hudson held off Waweru to allow Moody to clear a long ball. But his air-shot saw Waweru pounce and referee Marc Lynch awarded a penalty – and a red card – as Moody desperately tried to atone for his error.

Stephen McGuinness entered the fray and had a heroic introduction as he sprang to his right to keep out Doherty’s spot-kick.

But just three minutes later, Cian Browne’s long-throw was flicked on by Frahill and Waweru’s snapshot saw it fly into the bottom corner.

Bray huffed and puffed in the latter stages as they risked conceding a third in order to score a second, but it never happened. Feeney drove one over from the edge of the box and then, in stoppage time, Jake Walker skied one from inside the area. So, for the first time this season, and the first time in Ian Ryan’s Bray Wanderers career, it was defeat. All eyes will now be on how they bounce back against Athlone Town in the Carlisle Grounds on Friday.

Cobh Ramblers: Lee Steacy; James O’Leary, Brendan Frahill, Charlie Lyons; Michael McCarthy, Pierce Phillips, Luke Desmond, Dale Holland, Cian Browne; Jack Doherty, Wilson Waweru. Subs: Justin Eguaibor for McCarthy (23); Callum Stringer for Desmond (79); Issa Kargbo for O’Leary (87). Not used: Jake Hegarty, Conor Drinan, Claudio Osorio, Liam Kervick, Tiernan O’Brien, Darragh Burke.

Bray Wanderers: Alex Moody; Eoin Farrell, Cole Omorehiomwan, Jack Hudson, Max Murphy; Conor Crowley, Luka Lovic, Joe Power; Ger Shortt, Chris Lyons, Ben Feeney. Subs: Guillermo Almirall for Farrell (H/T); Stephen McGuinness for Lovic (63); Harry Groome for Power (67); Callum Thompson for Shortt (80); Jake Walker for Lyons (80). Not used: Conor Davis, Conor Knight, Lorcan Fitzgerald, Zach Donohue.

Referee: Marc Lynch.

Venue: St. Colman’s Park, Cobh.