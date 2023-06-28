Proud night for Wicklow’s Mason Melia and Louise Quinn at FAI International Awards

Sue Hayden, and her second cousin Mason Melia on their arrival to the FAI 33rd International Awards at Mansion House in Dublin.

Men’s U18 Player of the Year Sam Curtis, second from right, with Luke Kehir, Mason Melia, and Michael Noonan during the FAI 33rd International Awards at Mansion House in Dublin.

Pamela, Mason and Martin Melia on their arrival to the FAI 33rd International Awards at Mansion House in Dublin.

Although neither Mason Melia nor Louise Quinn manged to scoop an award at the 33rd FAI International awards, the honour and achievement of being considered in the shortlist is still something to be immensely proud of for the Garden County pair.

Courtney Brosnan pipped Quinn to the Senior Women’s award while Matthew Moore came out on top of Mason Melia and Luca Caillcoe Under-16 international player of the year category.

Defender Nathan Collins won the Senior Men’s International Player of the Year award and goalkeeper Brosnan was named as the Senior Women’s International Player of the Year following superb seasons.

The two inductees into the FAI Hall of Fame are former international defender Kevin Moran and ex-WNT goalkeeper Sue Hayden - two legendary figures for their respective teams.

A jury of members from Soccer Writers’ Ireland helped select some of the nominees and winners from seven different categories.