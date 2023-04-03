Places up for grabs as Ian Ryan seeks a reaction from Bray Wanderers players

All good things must come to an end and Bray Wanderers’ unbeaten start to the season was no different. After eight outings without defeat, the Seagulls got their first taste of it this season as they came undone against Cobh Ramblers.

Bray head coach Ian Ryan was quick to hold his hands up and admit that his team must shoulder the blame for the defeat. They failed to build on a promising opening and it proved costly.

“I didn’t think it was our best night”, Ryan reflected. “I think we started off really well and kind of dictated the game for about 20 minutes and then there was a break in play (due to an injury) and I think that kind of swung the game to be honest because after that, we played Cobh’s game and it was very stop-start. We couldn’t get a rhythm to our play and get going after that.

“The pitch was terrible but we won’t make excuses for that one. I think it was more ourselves; we were brave in the first 20 minutes and then we came away from that and we looked to be coming away from what got us joy at the start.

“We were playing it forward too quickly and playing it long too quickly and then that played into Cobh’s hands because they were good at putting it down into our box at every moment they could.”

A red card for Alex Moody at 1-1 was very ominous for Bray and – despite Stephen McGuinness saving the resulting penalty – Cobh grabbed the winner moments later. Ryan feels his side probably would have shaded the tie was it 11 men vs 11 men.

“I’m saying we weren’t great but we were definitely in the ascendency (before the sending off) and as we’ve said before; the team has a habit of coming back. The timing of it – when we’re going for the winner – certainly isn’t great.

“Alex is a young lad; he’s only 20 and he’s got a career of real potential. It’s a mistake and that’s all it is. It won’t be the last one because we’ve got a young squad who are learning as they go but hopefully we keep them to a minimum.”

Having fallen off the horse – Bray must now remount it. Athlone Town travel to Bray on Friday with the Seagulls in their sights. Victory for the visitors would see them leapfrog Ryan’s side so the head coach knows it will be a stern test as he leaves the door open for his squad to earn their spots.

“The start was brilliant and it comes to an end unfortunately but we’ll take stock of where we are and where we’ve come from. It’s a new squad that we’ve got together and we’re sitting third in the table without going really well. I think we’ve got here without going anywhere near our top gear. We’ll look for a reaction on Friday and we’ll go out to win the game but Athlone have gone okay themselves. They’ve got a couple of American players in there that look really good and will be a threat to us.

“Everything is up for grabs. We’ll go training tonight (Monday) and hopefully we’ll see a reaction but it’s not about a reaction tonight or Wednesday, I want to see a reaction on Friday when the heat is on.

“Every place is up for grabs and everyone needs to go take it.”