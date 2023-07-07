Piece of cake for Dundee as they breeze past Bray Wanderers

It was a quintessential mid-season friendly in which the higher-ranked team showed their class on their way to a comfortable 1-5 success.

With an important league clash 48 hours later, Bray Wanderers head coach Ian Ryan made seven changes to his starting line-up from the Treaty clash. Only Len O’Sullivan, Guillermo Almirall, Conor Crowley and Ben Feeney survived.

Dundee FC – preparing for their return to the SPL – secured a second successive 1-5 victory having trounced Brechin City on Saturday.

Nadre Butcher was intent on impressing the Seagulls and it only took him five minutes to raise eyebrows. His driving run took him took him to the edge of the area and he stung the fingertips of Adam Legzdins who quickly gathered at the second attempt having parried initially.

There was also a decent Dundee crowd waiting for their side to impose their superiority and they had done so after 11 minutes. The ball did appear to be rolling when Max Anderson quickly sprayed a free kick out to the left. Finlay Robertson cut inside with his first touch and squared it to Zach Robinson who had the simple job of tapping home.

Robertson had the freedom of the left flank at times and he was found in space again after 19 minutes. He fed a cross into the box where Owen Beck rushed onto it perfectly to lash home.

The SPL side dominated possession as expected and Bray’s time spent in the Dundee half was minimal. Bray enjoyed a rare corner on 33 minutes. From Conor Crowley’s flag kick, Ben Feeney went to ground under pressure. His half-hearted appeals – or perhaps more like a quarter-hearted appeals – were ignored.

It may have been a relatively dull evening in the seaside town but Barbadian Nadre Butcher lit things up on 39 minutes. After Dundee ceded possession, Butcher picked it near the centre circle. And he ran with it. And he ran with it. And then he ran a little more. As Dundee continued to back off him, he reached the edge of the box and stopped. It briefly looked like he might be out of ideas but then he shifted it onto his right foot and sent a well-driven effort skidding beyond the dive of Legzdins.

Butcher’s strike drew gasps of admiration from the crowd but it was certainly against the run of play and the SPL side began to flex their muscles again immediately.

Everyone expected Luke McCowan to take aim as he stood over a free kick 28 yards out. But instead, he rolled it into Zach Robinson’s path. The striker used his body well to keep his marker at bay but his shot flashed wide of the target and he did not get the corner he desired as the referee deemed it had taken no deflection.

Dundee would add a third before the break. Robertson’s run had not been tracked again and the winger was found by a precise pass. Alex Moody raced out to narrow the angle; allowing Robertson to slip it to Robinson for another facile finish.

Both managers rang the changes at the interval; Ian Ryan introduced Luka Lovic, Callum Thompson, Conor Davis and Zach Donohue – Tony Docherty threw on seven fresh faces for his side.

Two of those almost made an immediate impact as Zak Rudden crossed for Euan Mutale but it was just too far ahead of him and he scooped it over on the stretch.

Rudden went it alone on 55 minutes. He had the ball in a similar area but this time, he cut back onto his left foot and went for a curler but Moody was equal to the effort.

With the bit between his teeth, Rudden would not be denied forever. On 58 minutes, he smashed home from close-range and then on 76 minutes, he capitalised after the hosts had failed to clear their lines following a Dundee throw-in.

Rudden was in for his hat-trick but a touch from Moody diverted the ball behind.

The second biggest cheers of the night from the home faithful came with seven minutes to spare when Billy O’Neill – with his own fan club – was introduced. Despite his brief cameo, it was clear to see why the club are so excited about the youngster.

Bray Wanderers: Alex Moody; Conor Knight, Caleb O’Neill, Jack Hudson, Len O’Sullivan; Conor Crowley, Guillermo Almirall, Joe Power; Nadre Butcher; Ger Shortt, Ben Feeney. SUBS: Luka Lovic for Crowley (H/T); Zach Donohue for O’Sullivan (H/T); Conor Davis for Feeney (H/T); Callum Thompson for Power (H/T); Paddy Kildee Dolan for Almirall (65); Alain Kizenga for Butcher (65); Lorcan Fitzgerald for Hudson (69); Billy O’Neill for Shortt (83).

Dundee: Adam Legzdins; Cammy Kerr, Joe Shaughnessy, Lee Ashcroft, Owen Beck; Shaun Byrne; Luke McCowan, Lyall Cameron, Max Anderson, Finlay Robertson; Zach Robinson.

Referee: Oliver Moran.

Venue: Carlisle Grounds, Bray.