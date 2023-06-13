Paddy Kennedy determined to keep hold of Wicklow Cup crown

AVONMORE FC’S mission statement will be in two parts come time for kick-off in the much-anticipated Wicklow Cup final against St. Peter’s at the Carlisle Grounds this Sunday.

Objective number one will be for the Rathdrum club to retain the competition that they won in 2022, beating Arklow Town at Shamrock Park in Rathnew,

Objective number two will be to dash the trophy-gilded dreams of their foes from Fassaroe, an all-conquering team that is gunning for an unprecedented quadruple of Premier Division, Jim McLaughlin, Charlie Bishop and Wicklow cups.

Add in a sprinkling of Avonmore’s desire to right the wrongs of their previous meetings with St. Peter’s and you have the concoction for a fascinating battle in the flagship event for Wicklow football.

After winning it last year, we would like to keep hold of it, so we would,” said Avonmore captain Paddy Kennedy. “With St. Peter’s on the way to a quadruple, that gives us an added incentive.

“It is the big one. It is what you play for all year. It is in the Carlisle Grounds this year.

“We didn’t get to the Grounds last year, so it is great to be up there this year.”

On paper, St. Peter’s will be heavy favourites going into the weekend, a dynamic to which Kennedy is happy to point. They have been on a dominant roll in recent years, with their most recent league championship being their third in a row.

The silverware and medals continued to be hoovered up as the subsequent weeks tumbled on. On June 4, they came from 2-0 down to beat Shamrock Celtic in the Jim McLaughlin Cup final, while on June 11, they vanquished Arklow Utd in the Charlie Bishop Cup decider.

From a head-to-head point of view, Avonmore have faced St. Peter’s three times this season so far, losing all three, scoring one goal and conceding 10, including a 4-0 loss in the Charlie Bishop semi-finals.

There has also been significant squad turnover at Avonmore since last year’s Wicklow Cup final, although it is not something that Kennedy believes will hold them back all that much.

“We weren’t at our best in the other games,” said Kennedy. “We made a few mistakes. We want to get out there and try to be more solid defensively, stay in the game as long as we can, and then nick a goal.

“St. Peter’s are a great football side, there is no question about that.

“We have lost numerous players from last year. Five or six lads have gone away to Australia or Canada or places like that, so we have lost a lot of players, but the group has come together the last couple of weeks.

“(Newer players) would have been there last year for the celebrations.

“A lot of them know what it means, in fairness, but some of the young lads, they are only playing for it for the first time.”

On the way to this weekend’s final, Avonmore beat three Premier Division teams: Glencormac, Newtown, and Arklow Town in a rematch of last year’s Wicklow Cup final.

They spent much of their celebrations within the confines of loyal sponsors the Jacob’s Well and Mickey Finn’s pub and, with a little bit of luck, Paddy Kennedy hopes they will be back there again.