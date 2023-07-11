Newcastle Cup goes down a treat as clubs enjoy fun and football

A successful day at Shoreline

Lucas Dranko and Aaron Byrne honing their cpr skills at the Newcastle First Responders area.

Joel Stephenson, Cillian Theobald and Kai Jameson of WIcklow Town practicing their survivalist fire-lighting skills at the Newcastle Cup.

Newcastle's Jack O'Toole gets away from Barra Nolan of Arklow Town.

The Wicklow Rovers team who competed in the Newcastle Cup tournament at Shoreline.

Carol and Boz Quinn with kids Georgia and Robyn enjoying the Newcastle Cup tournament.

Newly formed Newcastle FC held a wonderfully successful tournament called the Newcastle Cup recently, with an array of clubs from across the county descending on Shoreline to do battle for the honours.

The club, who were established just this year and who are sponsored by Bray Bowl and Lane 13, were delighted with how the tournament which was packed with fun and played in a heathy competitive nature turned out.

They were also delighted to report that €500 was raised for Pieta House.

The tournament was sponsored by Squirrel’s Scramble, Tree FX, Glenhaven Foods, Enso Pizza and Hanley’s Waste Collection, and a minute’s silence took place for families bereaved and impacted by suicide.

Newcastle CFR also attended volunteering over the two days, putting on CPR demonstrations for everyone. CPR is a lifesaving skill, and this was a golden opportunity for kids and parents to learn.

Wicklow Town AFC, Shillelagh United Youths, Wicklow Rovers, Arklow Town, Arklow Utd and Ashford Rovers joined the host club for the tournament.

The format of the competition was two leagues of six teams, each playing each other once. These games were played over the two days.

The two top teams went into a semi-final followed by a final. The third and fourth teams battled it out to also enter finals.

There were four finals: the Newcastle Cup, the Pieta Shield, the Plate final and the Refill Bottle final.

Arklow United beat Arklow Town in the Newcastle Cup final.

Newcastle FC defeated Wicklow Town AFC in the Pieta Shield final.

Arklow Town got the better of Ashford Rovers in the Plate final while Wicklow Rovers toppled Newcastle FC in the Refill Bottle decider.

All participants received medals.

Butch Doran volunteering his time to officially referee the Pieta Shield and Newcastle Cup finals.

The top goalscorer award went to Kaspian from Arklow United with 13 goals overall and Alfie Drew of Arklow United received the player of the tournament award, both presentations made by Boz Quinn of Bray Bowl.