Nadre Butcher — From Barbados to Bray Wanderers

Barbados to Bray is not a path well-travelled but Bray Wanderers fans will be hoping that is a fruitful one. Having scored against Dundee FC, it was confirmed by Ian Ryan that Barbados international Nadre Butcher has signed for the Seagulls.

Butcher is a 19-year old and has five caps for the Barbados national team. His previous clubs are listed as German outfit Solingen 03 and Weymouth Wales – the current leaders of the Barbadian Premier Division.

He certainly got fans on their feet against Dundee FC and Ryan can’t wait to see the impact he’s going to have on the First Division.

“Really good signing. He’s trained with us since we came back after the break. All the paperwork is gone through so I’m really excited about it. I think you can see, he’s something different; he’s exciting and he took his goal really well.

“(He plays) in attacking; wherever. Anywhere across the attacking line; left, right or through the middle. He has that flair and excitement and unpredictability. He comes with good recommendations and pedigree and he has scored well over there. He’s a Barbados international so he comes well recommended.”

His first training session with the Co. Wicklow club fell on one of the hottest days of the year. But Butcher complained that his toes were frozen during the practice. He will get to return to warmer temperatures should he be called upon again by his home country. And Butcher will not be the only signing of the July window.

“He’s a current international so when the international window comes, we’ll have to deal with it.

We’re hoping for one tonight; we just need to wrap up the last few bits and that’s it for the moment but we’re working on one or two others.”