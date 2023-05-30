Mason Melia shines bright but Spain prove a step too far for Ireland

Newtown star impresses for Colin O’Brien’s side

MASON MELIA’S U17s European Championships journey came to an end at the hands of the ultra talented Spainish team at the quarter-final stage in Budapest on Sunday. The spirited performance by the Newtown star and the rest of the Young Boys in Green deserved more than the 3-0 score at the end, but it would be goals from Alejandro Granados, Marc Guiu and Yamine Lamal that sent Ireland out after an amazing tournamentfor Colin O’Brien’s side.

Mason Melia in action against Jon Martín Vicente of Spain during the UEFA European U17 Championship quarter-final between Spain and Republic of Ireland.

It was quite the voyage for the 15-year-old Newtown starlet as well, as he scored twice and assisted the other two as Colin O’Brien’s men beat host national Hungary 4-2 in their final, must-win group match on the previous Tuesday evening. The result capped off a remarkable group stage for the young side, who lost 5-1 to Poland in the opening game before bouncing back with a 3-0 win over Wales. Just 11 days before the date with Hungary, Melia was replacing fellow Wicklow-native Conor Carty to become the youngest League of Ireland player in St. Patrick’s Athletic’s history in their 3-0 win over Drogheda Utd. And on Tuesday night, his star’s shine grew ever brighter with a performance beyond his years at the Pancho Arena, having a direct say in all four goals as Ireland progressed into the last eight. First, he set up clubmate Luke Kehir to put the Boys in Green 1-0 up inside five minutes. The home side would equalise five minutes later but, on 24 minutes, Melia struck with his first goal of the day. A corner from Ikechukwu Orazi went straight over the heads of the Hungarian defence and dropped towards the backpost. Up leapt Melia, who headed home to restore the Irish lead. The same two combined again for the third on 31 minutes, Orazi played down towards the left-hand by-line, where he cut the ball back into the danger area for Mason to score, as Ireland led at half-time 3-1. It was 4-1 on 64 minutes, with Melia once again involved. After the away side won the ball back high up the pitch, Melia picked it up and carried it towards the box. He laid the ball across the edge of the box for Kehir, who slammed the ball home to extend their lead to three. Hungary scored a consolation, but Ireland wouldn’t be denied a place in Saturday’s quarter-finals. “We came here off the back of two qualifying campaigns and get out of a tricky group after a tough opener and pair ourselves against a top nation in world football. Even at youth level they’re on a different level,” said Colin O’Brien. “However, we competed, we tried to stay in the game but I couldn’t ask any more of them and when they reflect on it they’ll realise they’ve done themselves, their family and their nation proud,” he added.