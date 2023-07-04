Magic Mason Melia makes history as youngest-ever League of Ireland goalscorer

Mason Melia of St Patrick's Athletic during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match against UCD.

MASON MELIA continued to enhance his reputation after becoming the League of Ireland’s youngest-ever goalscorer in St. Patrick’s Athletic’s 7-0 hammering of UCD.

The 15-year-old starlet scored the sixth goal in the seven-goal rout at Richmond Park with 20 minutes to go to smash the record, causing joyous celebrations from the fans in attendance and players on the pitch.

Jon Daly’s side were already 3-0 up against the Students by the time Melia was introduced on the hour mark thanks to goals from Chris Forrester (penalty), Sam Curtis, and a Jack Keaney own goal.

Tom Lonergan bagged the fourth and Jason McClelland netted the fifth.

Then it was the turn of record-breaker Mason Melia to turn home on 71 minutes before Lonergan rounded out the scoring to make it 7-0.

The win sees St. Pat’s leapfrog Derry City into second in the Premier Division while reducing the gap to table-toppers Shamrock Rovers to four points.

It was the latest accomplishment for the former Newtown Juniors youngster.

He was nominated for the under-16 International Player of the Year, while he inspired the Boys in Green’s under-17 side to the quarter-finals of the European Championships with two goals and two assists in a 4-2 win over Hungary back in May.

Eleven days before that, he was replacing fellow Wicklow-native Conor Carty to become the youngest League of Ireland player in St. Pat’s history in their 3-0 win over Dundalk.