Luke Martin brace gives Newtown a winning start against impressive Arklow United after cracker

Clare stunner not enough to salvage something for the home side

Action from the WDFL Premier opener between Arklow United and Newtown United at Arklow Celtic Park on Friday night.

Arklow United's Cian Li (far right) watches as an effort flies up over Ryan Clarke's crossbar.

Newtown United 2

If the opening game of the WDFL Premier Division campaign is a taster of what’s to come, then fasten your seatbelts ladies and gentlemen because we are in for a very entertaining ride.

On a lovely Friday evening in Arklow Credit Union Park, Arklow United and Newtown United delivered a cracking encounter that had all present captivated right to the shrill sound of Michael Kennedy’s full-time whistle that left the Magpies celebrating a 1-2 victory.

The team with the ability to take their chances – while something of a simplistic statement – is nevertheless relevant here. The visitors didn’t create nearly as much as the home side and yet converted two, while Arklow United were dominant but only found success with the clock hitting 90 minutes through a stunning strike from Sean Clare.

Sadly, for Peter Clare’s men, that wonderful goal came moments after the very impressive Luke Martin had put Newtown United 2-0 up when he finished a tasty move involving Jack Elliot and Sean Heffernan which meant that the clock and a fully fired up Magpies side were against the Arklow men in terms of grabbing what would have been a deserved equaliser to be fair given their efforts on the night.

Action from the WDFL Premier opener between Arklow United and Newtown United at Arklow Celtic Park on Friday night.

The first goal of the new WDFL Premier Division season arrived in the first minute of the first game when Luke Martin headed home from a Jack Elliot ball that really should have been cleared by the Arklow United defence.

It’s always a terrible time to concede in any game because it introduces an element of anxiety in the chasing team that only grows as the game matures.

Arklow United should have been level 60 seconds later when mere inches prevented Zach Kilbride’s effort from crossing the line, instead coming back off the butt of Ryan Clarke’s post to be cleared by the Newtown defence.

There were some excellent battles all over the field. Naoise Tracey and Daniel Testa were having their own game down the wing for much of this contest while the skillful Cian Li who was leading the Arklow United attack was being closely marshalled by the very capable Cian Walsh.

The home side took a few moments to settle into the fray, struggling to come to terms with Newtown who fired wide from Sean Odlum and watched Jack Flusk clear another attack that involved Jack Elliot and the lively Sean Gregory.

But Arklow United started to grow more and more into the game from this point. Zach Kilbride had an effort from distance saved by the alert Ryan Clarke in the Newtown goal. Indeed, the Magpies’ netminder would prove their saviour on numerous occasions over the 90 minutes.

Adam Rochford pulled an effort wide moments later having been picked out by the busy Kilbride and Rochford watched as his poorly struck effort was gathered easily by Ryan Clarke after good work by Sean Clare.

Newtown weren’t without their own efforts and fine work in the opening half, a long ball from Bobby Greenan to Sean Gregory looked to have the attacker in behind but offside was called by Michael Kennedy with 10 on the clock.

Sean Heffernan’s free after 13 was blocked by the Arklow United wall, but the home side reacted well and had a shot from Cian Li blocked by Cian Walsh, a tasty flick from Oisin Keegan saved by Clarke and a half-hearted penalty call when Naoise Tracey went down in the Newtown square waved away by the busy referee.

Tracey was popping up all over the field in the opening half, prompting a member of his own backroom team to ponder loudly, “where the f&$k is Naoise going?”, only for the same man to instruct the defender to stay where he was when he looked to be the man in the best position to receive a final pass in front of the Newtown goal.

Clarke came to Newtown’s rescue again after 27 when Cian Li’s header found the netminder and Li’s final ball after a sweet move up the field three minutes later tailed harmlessly wide. They were creating chances, just not taking them.

Daniel Testa’s corner after 32 found the head of Karl Carthy but he couldn’t find the target and the home side replied with three efforts, two from Cian Li, the first cleared by the Newtown defence, the second whizzing just wide of the far post after a slight deflection, and the resulting corner gathered smartly by Ryan Clarke.

A wonderful ball from Karl Carthy to Sean Gregory saw the attacker fire his effort into the side net but you felt that Newtown had more goals in them.

The remainder of the half belonged to the home side. Chances fell to Oisin Keegan after 39, Stephen Kavanagh, Cian Li who headed a corner over the crossbar, Sean Clare who walloped wide after 42 thanks to dazzling feet from Keegan and a sweetly struck free-kick from Shane Connolly that screamed over the Newtown crossbar, but none could grab that precious equaliser.

Arklow United started the second half as they had finished the first, on the attack, with Adam Rochford bringing a fine save out of Ryan Clarke in the Newtown goal. The Magpies made two changes after 15, Oisin Kelly and Craig Dalton entering the fray, and both brought a real physicality and urgency to the affair.

Almost immediately, Newtown were asking questions, Sean Heffernan, Oisin Kelly and Craig Dalton all with half chances.

Arklow had three wides in the next few moments as they stepped up their search for a lifeline, while a poor strike from Sean Clare caused Ryan Clarke no real issues when making a save with 32 gone in the second.

Tension, energy and excitement were all increasing by the minute as the first night of September settled gently upon town of Arklow and there was a sharp intake of breath around the ground when Ryan Clarke saved superbly from Oisin Keegan with 85 on the clock.

What looked like the fatal blow was delivered on 87 minutes. Jack Elliot and Sean Heffernan involved in a sweet move that ended with Luke Martin firing home past Stehen Doyle. You could almost hear Arklow United hearts breaking.

But they reacted superbly. Sean Clare getting on the end of a ball and launching a stunner that screamed home to the back of the net with 90 on the clock.

Arklow substitute Fysal Muse attempted to retrieve the ball from the back of the net but was prevented from doing so and tempers flared for a few moments.

Thankfully, everything settled down and Arklow United threw everything into the last few minutes as they desperately sought an equaliser.

Craig Dalton put in a vital block on Matthew Dempsey. A long Arklow ball from Ryan Kavanagh went out for a corner but the subsequent delivery saw the ball go wide.

A final cross from Jack Flusk was cleared by the solid Newtown defence and the final whistle sounded.

Delight for the Magpies after a serious battle. They’ll take beating.

Arklow United were gutted but they’ll know there’s plenty of better days ahead once they start taking their chances.

Arklow United: Stephen Doyle; Naoise Tracey, Conor Blaney, Shane Connolly, Jack Flusk; Oisin Keegan, Adam Rochford; Sean Clare, Stephen Kavanagh, Zach Kilbride; Cian Li. Subs: Matthew Dempsey for C Li (63), Fysal Muse for A Rochford (70), Niall Higgins for S Kavanagh (75), Ryan Kavanagh for C Blaney (82).

Newtown United: Ryan Clarke; Bobby Greenan, Karl Carthy, Cian Walsh; Jack Elliot, Daniel Testa, Sean Odlum, Daire Killen, Sean Heffernan; Sean Gregory, Luke Martin. Subs: Oisin Kelly for D Killen (60), Craig Dalton for S Odlum (60), Drew Armstrong for D Testa (78).

Referee: Michael Kennedy