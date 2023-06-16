Louise Quinn and Mason Melia in the hunt for FAI International player of the year awards

Ceremony to be held next Tuesday in the Mansion House

Luke Kehir of Republic of Ireland, left, celebrates with teammates, from left to right, Daniel Babb, Mason Melia, Daniel McGrath and Najemedine Razi after scoring his side's fourth goal during the UEFA European U17 Championship clash with Hungary.

Two Wicklow footballers and a former Bray Wanderers goalkeeper have been nominated for player of the year awards in different categories for the 33rd FAI International Awards ahead of a ceremony on Tuesday, June 20, in The Round Room in The Mansion House.

Following an outstanding season in the Ireland jersey, Blessington’s Louise Quinn joins Courtney Brosnan and Katie McCabe in the Senior women’s international player of the year category.

Blessington's Louise Quinn in action for Republic of Ireland during the Women's International friendly match against the USA at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

The Birmingham City defender is busy preparing for Ireland’s rapidly approaching World Cup campaign and was recently honoured with a beautiful mural at the entrance to her home club, Blessington FC.

Newtown’s Mason Melia will go up against Matthew Moore and Luca Caillcoe in the men’s Under-16 international player of the year category.

As well as breaking the record for the youngest player to ever play for St. Patrick’s, 15-year-old Melia grabbed plenty of attention in the Ireland jersey at the UEFA European Under-17 Championships in Hungary.

After losing to Poland in their opening game, the Ireland side bounced back with a 3-0 win over Wales before the Newtown star bagged a brace against Hungary to send the Boys in Green on to a semi-final meeting with Spain.

Defeat may have followed, but this was a fine tournament for the young Ireland team and brought Mason Melia’s name to the attention of the footballing world.

Former Seagull Brian Maher was nominated in the men’s Under-21 category.

The performances taken into account are from June 2022 to June 2023, while the SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year takes in the entirety of the 2022 season.

A jury from Soccer Writers’ Ireland helped with the selection of certain categories to help honour those who excelled over the previous year.

The inductees to the FAI Hall of Fame and the Special Merit recipient will be announced prior to the ceremony.

33rd FAI INTERNATIONAL AWARDS NOMINEES

Senior Men’s International Player of the Year: Nathan Collins, Josh Cullen, Jayson Molumby.

Young Men’s International Player of the Year: Evan Ferguson, Dara O’Shea, Michael Obafemi.

Senior Women’s International Player of the Year: Courtney Brosnan, Katie McCabe, Louise Quinn.

Young Women’s International Player of the Year: Abbie Larkin, Heather Payne, Jess Ziu.

International Goal of the Year: WNT: Amber Barrett v Scotland; MNT: Nathan Collins v Ukraine; MNT: Michael Obafemi v Scotland.

Men’s U21 International Player of the Year: Conor Coventry, Brian Maher, Will Smallbone.

Men’s U19 International Player of the Year: Sean Grehan, Ed McJannett, Alex Murphy.

Men’s U18 International Player of the Year: Sam Curtis, James McManus, Kevin Zefi.

Men’s U17 Internationa;l Payer of the Year: Naj Razi, Luke Kehir, Ike Orazi.

Men’s U-16 International Player of the Year: Matthew Moore, Mason Melia, Luca Caillcoe.

Men’s U-15 International Player of the Year: Rory Finneran, Ade Solanke, Michael Noonan.

U-18 Schools International Player of the Year: Peter Grogan (St. Mary’s CBS, Carlow), Brian Cunningham (Presentation College, Athenry), Senan Mullen (St. Aidan’s Comprehensive School, Cootehill).

Women’s U-19 International Player of the Year: Scarlett Herron, Jessie Stapleton, Kate Thompson.

Women’s U-17 International Player of the Year: Jess Fitzgerald, Aoife Kelly, Aoife Turner.

Women’s U-16 International Player of the Year: Rebecca Devereux, Freya Healy, Hannah Healy.

U-15 Girls Schools International Player of the Year: Chloe Wallace (Coláiste Nano Nagle, Sexton St., Limerick), Ella Kelly (Tallaght Community School), Abigail Bradshaw (St. Colmcille’s Community School, Knocklyon).

Football for All International Player of the Year: Rebekah Grant (Deaf Futsal), Kevan O’Rourke (Amputee), Dillon Sheridan (CP Football).

SSE Airtricity League Player of the Year: Mark Connolly (Derry City), Rory Gaffney (Shamrock Rovers), Aidan Keena (Sligo Rovers).

Amateur International Player of the Year: Stephen Chambers, Lee McColgan, Eoin Murphy.