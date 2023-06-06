Liam Scales and Conor Carty called up to Ireland squads

Former Bray Wanderers player Andrew Moran makes U21 panel

Liam Scales of Republic of Ireland before the International Friendly match between Malta and Republic of Ireland at the Ta' Qali National Stadium in Attard, Malta.

LIAM SCALES has been called up into the Republic of Ireland squad ahead of a pair of crucial Euro 2024 qualifiers against Greece and Gibraltar.

Stephen Kenny’s side travel to Athens to face Greece on June 16, before travelling home to face Gibraltar at the Aviva Stadium on June 19.

Kenny named his 25-man squad on Thursday, with former Arklow Town star Scales making the cut following a bright season on-loan at Aberdeen.

After completing a season-long loan move from Celtic last summer, the 24-year-old proceeded to make 27 league appearances for Aberdeen and scoring one goal as the Dons finished third in the Scottish Premiership and qualified for the Europa Conference League.

It is the uncapped Scales’ fourth senior international call-up. His first came in 2021 when he was on the bench in Ireland’s 1-0 defeat to Serbia. He was also an unused substitute in the 3-2 win against Armenia last September, and 2-1 loss to Norway and 1-0 win over Malta last November.

With injuries keeping the likes of Ryan Manning and Seamus Coleman out of the squad for the upcoming Euro qualifiers, he has a better chance of winning his first senior caps in those games having been a regular fixture under Stephen Kenny with the Ireland U21s.

They are both games that Ireland will need to win if they are to preserve hopes of qualification after losing 1-0 to France in their opening game in March.

Meanwhile, Dunlavin’s Conor Carty and former Bray Wanderers player Andrew Moran have been named on the Ireland Under-21 squad ahead of the June Internationals against Gabon, Ukraine and Kuwait between June 13 and 19.

The games will be vital preparation for Ireland’s Under-21 Euro qualifiers against Turkey and San Marino at hmoe in September.