Liam linked with Celtic

Liam Scales could be in line for a record-breaking move to Scottish Premiership giants Celtic FC, according to multiple reports.

It is said that his current club Shamrock Rovers have entered into talks with Celtic regarding the potential switch, which would see the Hoops receive a figure in the region of six figures and could be a league record, owing to his contract at the club not expiring until the end of 2022.

However, it has been said that Rovers are keen to keep him at Tallaght Stadium until after their next European tie, which is against Albanian outfit KF Teuta Durres in the Europa Conference League qualifiers on Thursday.

The former Ireland under-21 international signed for the Shamrock Rovers from UCD back in 2019, having gone on trial with Manchester City the previous year.

Scales has been one of Shamrock Rovers’ strongest performers this season, with his showings in his natural position on the left of a back three earning praise from both inside and outside of the club, while he has also been a regular at left wing-back.

Thus far, he has scored two goals in all competitions for Rovers; the first being in Dennis Bergkamp-esque style in the President’s Cup against Dundalk, while the second was a terrific strike from distance against the same side in a le

His performances have helped Shamrock Rovers maintain a defence of their Premier Division crown, with the club sitting on top following a win over St. Patrick’s Athletic.

Those displays were recognised by way of being voted as the club’s Player of the Month back in April.

The deal itself should be made easier by the influence of Dermot Desmond, who is the principal shareholder at Celtic, and who purchased a 25 per cent stake in Shamrock Rovers back in 2019.