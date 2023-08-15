Late stunner salvages a share of spoils for Bray Wanderers

Almirall nets last-gasp free-kick against Cobh Ramblers

From Spain with love. Spaniard Guillermo Almirall was the toast of Bray on Friday evening as his stunning last-gasp free-kick saw Wanderers steal a potentially pivotal point.

Cobh Ramblers thought they were home and hosted as they made it 3-1 with just 17 minutes left to play but Ian Ryan’s charges managed to salvage a point with two sucker-punches in the 75th and 92nd minute.

Despite the wonderful point, Bray did still lose ground on the play-offs due to Wexford FC coming from two goals down also to win 3-2 against Kerry FC.

Cobh hit the front in the second minute before a Dane Massey peach levelled matters.

Wilson Waweru quickly restored the lead and added to it on 73 minutes but those late strikes from Feeney and Almirall mean the gap to the play-offs is three points rather than four.

With defenders like Jack Hudson and Len O’Sullivan on the bench – plus Lorcan Fitzgerald – it was a tad surprising to see midfielder Sean Quinn deployed at the heart of the defence. Perhaps it was a reaction to shipping four goals in the second half against Longford Town.

But barely 50 seconds into the contest, Quinn was in trouble. Lee Steacy’s kick-out was allowed to bounce and Jack Doherty pursued it into the penalty area. He went to ground under pressure from Quinn and referee Paul Norton awarded a spot-kick.

Doherty guided his 12-yarder beyond the dive of Matthew Connor.

By the 11th minute, Bray were lucky to still be in contention with Wilson Waweru squandering two gilt-edged chances.

On eight minutes, he was played clean through on goal and had an eternity to pick his spot. But his eventual shot was expertly diverted behind by Connor.

Three minutes later, he escaped the Bray defence with far too much ease again. This time, he tried to be cuter with a poked finish, but Connor’s outstretched hand managed to push it wide.

A Jack Doherty corner-kick took a nick off a Bray man as it flashed across the face of goal dangerously. Bray cleared the resulting corner with ease.

Some complacency from Dane Massey in the 23rd minute was pounced upon by Cobh, but Cole Omorehiomwan came to Bray’s rescue as he cut out Tiernan O’Brien’s attempted cross with both Waweru and Doherty in a lot of space in the middle.

A long throw from the hosts was cleared to Mikie Rowe and he saw his shot deflected behind for a corner as the Cobh pressure refused to relent.

Steacy was almost an incredibly unlikely goalscorer when his free kick – buoyed by the wind – sailed perilously close to Connor’s goal before landing on the roof of the net.

Bray were level in the blink of an eye next. There wasn’t a whole lot on for Callum Thompson on the left flank as he rolled it to Dane Massey on the edge of the area. But his first-time strike across the ball sent it spiralling over Steacy and into the top corner.

Parity for Bray lasted all of three minutes sadly. A simple, long ball was beautifully controlled by Waweru, and he took it past Connor with his second touch before stroking it into the empty net with his last one. Third time lucky for the on-loan Galway United attacker.

Cobh had one more chance before the break and it was a beautifully crafted one.

With everyone expecting a long throw from Cian Browne, Doherty made a run towards him before darting back towards the area. Browne then tossed it to Rowe who cushioned it into Doherty’s path, but his volley was off target.

Wanderers started the second period like a team possessed. From their first corner of the evening, Darren Craven’s wicked delivery fizzed by Steacy’s goal via a deflection. It could have gone anywhere but it went out for another flag kick.

A Hail Mary cross from Max Murphy was nodded down by Ben Feeney who, as always, won an aerial battle he had no right to win. Yoyo Mahdy picked up possession, but his strike was blocked behind.

Craven had another crack from the corner on 48 minutes. Dane Massey darted to the near post to meet it but his effort was wide of the post.

From nothing, Doherty crafted a chance from himself in the 70th minute as he flicked beyond one defender and darted by another, but he was foiled by Connor as he tried to find the finish.

Moments later, Cobh did have what they thought was their insurance strike as Rowe’s cross from the left was dispatched by the unmarked Waweru at the far post.

Cobh celebrated what they thought was three points, but Bray had a different storyline.

Within two minutes, Feeney and Craven dragged Bray back into it. Feeney’s surging run uneased the Cobh defence and when Craven got the ball out wide, he tricked his way past his marker before sending in a low cross that Feeney bundled home.

And then two minutes into stoppage time, Bray broke forward. Mahdy was bundled over on the edge of the area and Almirall superbly wrapped his free-kick over the wall and into the net.

What a precious point that could be.

Cobh Ramblers: Lee Steacy; Michael McCarthy, Brendan Frahill, Charlie Lyons; Tiernan O’Brien, Pierce Phillips, Jason Abbott, Cian Browne; Mikie Rowe; Wilson Waweru, Jack Doherty. Subs: Justin Eguaibor for O’Brien (82); Dale Holland for Phillips (84); Dean Larkin for Doherty (88). Not used: Darragh Burke, Jake Hegarty, Alec Byrne, Luke Desmond, Liam Kervick, Luke Casey.

Bray Wanderers: Matthew Connor; Max Murphy, Sean Quinn, Cole Omorehiomwan, Dane Massey; Conor Crowley, Guillermo Almirall; Ben Feeney, Darren Craven, Callum Thompson; Yoyo Mahdy. Subs: Len O’Sullivan for Massey (79); Jake Walker for Thompson (79). Not used: Alex Moody, Jack Hudson, Harry Groome, Chris Lyons, Conor Knight, Lorcan Fitzgerald, Zach Nolan.

Referee: Paul Norton.

Venue: St. Colman’s Park, Cobh.