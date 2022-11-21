Karl Manahan confident new Bray Wanderers boss Ian Ryan will be a success

Bray Wanderers fans can rest assured because, in Ian Ryan, they have landed one of the best in the business. That’s according to former Seagull Karl Manahan, who played under Ryan at Wexford FC.

The Greystones native only enjoyed a short spell under the new Bray boss but it was enough for the 35-year-old manager to leave a lasting impression on the midfielder.

Ryan joined Wexford when they were bottom of the First Division in 2021 but navigated them to a respectable finish to the campaign. Manahan reveals the magic potion Ryan used to energise the Wexford squad and lift them off the foot of the table.

“Probably a combination of different factors I would say”, Manahan explained. “Both himself and Lorcan (Fitzgerald, assistant manager) demand high standards all the time in training first and foremost and I think that transfers onto the pitch. Off-days aren’t acceptable in training and that’s made known to the players which means everyone is preparing and training properly.

“Another aspect would be how we set up as a team and I suppose how each player knew their individual job on the pitch.

“I think when players have clarity about their role, it breeds confidence and belief and improves decision making. Obviously this takes a lot of work and doesn’t happen overnight but having a clear game plan and transferring that message to the players was definitely an area which made a big difference for us.

“As well as the above, I would say giving players confidence in their ability and a freedom to go and play definitely helped us; especially with younger players and players that were maybe a bit low on confidence at the time.

“He wanted us to play a good style of football and gave us belief to go and play that way.”

Ryan’s transition of Wexford did not go unnoticed and he was a leading candidate to take over Waterford and Bohemians this season but remained at Wexford before switching to Bray. The former UCD assistant manager is an astute tactician but also a capable motivator.

“Yeah we always had a game plan for each game. While we had our way of playing which generally didn’t change because we wanted to go an impose ourselves and dominate each game, we did work on different things based on the team we were facing and that was on the training pitch and with video as well and I think more times than not, the game would go as planned.

“As I said before, I think he was very good with the younger players especially and with players low on confidence. I also think he got the best out of us as a squad which maybe wasn’t the strongest squad in the league by any means but ended the year with a really good record especially in the final round of games.”

Wexford couldn’t ride the crest of that wave forever though. There will be tough days at the Carlisle Grounds too but Manahan expects his former boss to have no problem keeping spirits up and his hands-on approach to coaching should ensure the squad – and management – form a tight bond.

“He’s always having banter with players and gives praise when it’s due whether it be to the group or to an individual. Players respond well to that and I’d say most enjoyed playing for him.

“Yeah always on the training pitch barking out orders! While the coaching staff might take some of the drills, the manager was always overseeing everything and driving standards and he’d then take over for certain drills or tactical work etc.”.

Does Manahan think Ryan will have a successful career in management?

“You’d have to imagine so yeah. I think you can see that whenever there is a vacancy, he seems to be the name that everyone’s talking about for the job. From working with him myself, I know how good he is so I would say he’s definitely got a big future in the game. Don’t tell him I said that though!”