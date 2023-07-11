Josh Campbell on song for St. Anthony's against Rathnew in Celtic Park

Four goals for flying Campbell

Chairman of the WDSL Peter Porter presents St Anthony's captain Mason Kelly with the Under-12 C trophy after his side defeated Rathnew at Celtic Park, Arklow.

The St. Anthony's Under-12 team who defeated Rathnew in the Under-12 C final at Celtic Park, Arklow.

Rathnew 1

Four goals from St. Anthony’s star Josh Campbell ended Rathnew’s hopes of silverware in the WDSL Under-12 C Trophy final in Celtic Park in Arklow at the weekend.

Campbell’s relentless and classy showing proved enough for the Kilcoole outfit to sweep their opponents aside in quite some style.

Both sides were very familiar with each other having played twice in recent months in the League and Shield campaigns, ending in a 0-0 draw and a tight 1-0 victory for St. Anthony’s, both excellent games which could have gone either way.

Saturday’s result could have been much closer but for a few fine saves from St Anthony’s goalkeeper Bryan Nolan who was on top form on the day.

Some fine performances from both sides, most notably from Adam O’Brien at left back and Abel

Bajric and St. Anthony’s captain Mason Kelly in the centre of the park.

Josh Campbell got his side off to a perfect start in the opening half of action in Arklow. With a two-goal cushion at the interval and St. Anthony’s playing some fast, attractive football, it was clear to see they were up for the task from the off.

Rathnew did pull one back in the second period from the penalty spot, but another two goals from Campbell sealed a big win for St. Anthony’s B over their rivals.

St Anthony’s: Bryan Nolan; Dylan O’Rourke Shortt, Tom O’Riordan, Adam O’Brien, Darragh Hackett; Mason Kelly, Abel Bajric, Josh Campbell, Emerson Kane, Billy Cremin, Niall Hayden, Andrei Seniv, Nikhil Sannakki, Dexter Byrne.